Diddy Linked To Poisoning Fears Behind Bars After Drinking 'Deadly' Homemade Alcohol Behind Bars

Sean "Diddy" Combs is reportedly at the center of fears over potential poisoning in prison following claims that he drank homemade moonshine while incarcerated.

The concoction, made from Fanta, apples, and sugar, ferments over two weeks and has raised safety concerns.

According to a source who spoke to OK! Magazine, "Moonshine in lock‑up isn't just illegal – it can be deadly. You never know what's in it or who's tampered with it. Some inmates spike it to settle scores."

The outlet also reported that "If Combs is on this, he could easily be poisoned by a jailhouse rival or simply poison himself to death due to the nature of what's in the mix."

Further underscoring the risk, the source warned, "There's a real concern someone could poison him – either through the way the alcohol is brewed or by deliberate contamination."

"Inmates sometimes use dangerous additives like bleach, yeast scraped from bread, or fruit that's already rotting. It can lead to blindness or organ failure."

Meanwhile, Combs' team has denied reports that the music mogul was caught drinking homemade alcohol while serving a four-year sentence at Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix in New Jersey.

The rapper, 56, who was sentenced in October for transportation to engage in prostitution, recently transferred from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to Fort Dix, a low-security facility on a military base about 40 miles outside Philadelphia. Photos released shortly after the move showed Combs in the prison yard for the first time.

"The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false," his told PEOPLE.

"His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family."

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ addition, they stated that he has "not broken any rules" of the prison and went on to say that "his sobriety and self-discipline" are his main priorities. The spokesperson appealed to the public and the media to grant Combs the privacy he needs to support his inner development and recovery.

Sobriety and Reflection

Combs has publicly reflected on his journey toward sobriety and personal accountability. In a letter to the judge prior to sentencing, he wrote,

"Although this situation has been the hardest and darkest time in my life, good things have come out of my incarceration."

"For starters, I am now sober for the first time in 25 years. I have been trying my best to deal with my drug abuse and anger issues and take accountability as well as positive steps towards healing."

Combs has also acknowledged personal shortcomings, noting, "I have failed my children as a father. The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you — I choose to live."

Focused on Recovery

A representative, Juda Engelmayer, told TMZ that Combs is "focused on adjusting, working on himself, and doing better each day." Engelmayer added that as a high-profile individual entering a new environment, rumors and exaggerated stories are inevitable, and urged the public to "give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth with grace and purpose."

Combs is currently serving a 50-month sentence and is eligible for substance-abuse programs recommended by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian.