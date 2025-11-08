Sean 'Diddy' Combs Caught Drinking Jailhouse Booze Weeks After Promising Sobriety

Sean "Diddy" Combs is once again making headlines — this time from behind bars.

The 56-year-old music mogul has reportedly been caught drinking homemade alcohol at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, just weeks after promising to remain sober.

According to TMZ, Combs was discovered consuming a DIY alcoholic mix made from sugar, Fanta soda, and apples that inmates allegedly ferment for about two weeks.

Sources told the outlet that the incident put Combs "in trouble with prison officials," prompting them to consider moving him to a new unit. However, the decision was later reversed, and the rapper will reportedly stay where he is.

An official at Fort Dix stated they had "no information about the incident," though insiders claimed the drink had already been confiscated.

The low-security prison, which houses over 4,000 inmates, is said to allow more relaxed conditions than higher-security facilities.

A spokesperson for Combs responded to Page Six, saying the artist is "focused on adjusting, working on himself, and doing better each day."

The rep added that many rumors are expected to surface because of his high-profile status and urged the public to give him "privacy and grace" during this time.

Diddy was reportedly caught drinking behind bars at Fort Dix



TMZ reports he was busted by prison officials after making homemade alcohol using Fanta, sugar, and apples, a common inmate brew that ferments over two weeks.



Officials initially planned to move him to another unit,… pic.twitter.com/BKhqcSl7Aw — Kurrco (@Kurrco) November 7, 2025

Sean Diddy Combs Vows to Change His Life After Conviction

The report comes less than two months after Combs wrote to Judge Arun Subramanian before his sentencing, claiming that he was "sober for the first time in 25 years," US Magazine reported

In his letter, Combs expressed remorse and said he was on a "journey of spiritual reset," promising to live a "drug-free, non-violent, and peaceful" life.

"I can't change the past, but I can change the future," he wrote at the time, adding that he was committed to working harder than ever before.

In October, Combs was sentenced to four years and two months in prison after being found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

He was acquitted of several other serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

The "Bad Boy for Life" rapper was transferred from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to Fort Dix late last month.

Since then, reports said he has been seen interacting with other inmates and celebrated his birthday behind bars with a modest prison meal.

Combs is scheduled for release on May 8, 2028, though he could be freed earlier with good behavior.