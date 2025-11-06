Diddy's Former Cellmate Reveals What Really Happened During Knife-Wielding Inmate Incident

The former cellmate of Sean "Diddy" Combs has spoken out about one tense encounter inside the MDC in Brooklyn, revealing what actually went down when a knife-wielding inmate zeroed in on the music mogul.

According to Daily Mail, Raymond Castillo, who shared a cell with Combs, said the incident started when another inmate tried to intimidate the rapper into giving up his seat.

Castillo explained, "Diddy told the guy, 'Yo, homeboy, why are you bothering me when I am watching TV and this chair doesn't belong to anybody. Why are you worried about this specific chair?'" He said Combs remained calm despite the clear provocation.

When the inmate returned armed with a makeshift shiv, Castillo says he stepped in right away. "I jumped in between them and grabbed the guy's hand," he remembered. "I didn't know if he was having a bad day or a bad moment, or if he had a bad phone call."

Previous reports claimed Combs woke up with a knife to his throat, but Castillo refuted those claims, saying, "All these stories out there, people saying a knife to his neck and extortion or whatever. These are all false rumors."

He continued to praise Combs' demeanor after the altercation, stating the rapper told the aggressor to "pray or something" rather than escalating the fight.

A camera caught the altercation, and prison officials intervened. The attacker was later transferred to another unit, Yahoo Entertainment reported.

While in prison, Combs founded Free Game With Diddy, a self-help program for inmates that focused on teaching entrepreneurship, business, and personal growth. Castillo described how he participated in the program and said, "He wanted to empower youth, empower the minority, give a voice to the voiceless, and give people hope."

After over a year at MDC, Combs was transferred to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, and, according to reports, has been telling inmates that he expects a presidential pardon in 2026.

However, per Yahoo Entertainment, the White House denied any such plan. Officials approved Combs' transfer in order to "address drug abuse issues" and increase family visitation and rehabilitation opportunities.