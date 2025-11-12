Nicole Richie Responds to Hilary Duff's 'Mature' Amid Ex Joel Madden Lyric Theories

Nicole Richie is showing support for her longtime friend Hilary Duff, despite online chatter about the singer's new song, "Mature."

The track has sparked speculation that its lyrics reference Hilary's past relationship with Joel Madden, who is now Nicole's husband.

On November 11, Nicole shared a playful photo on her Instagram Story. The image shows the two friends dressed in black, lying on the grass, holding hands, and laughing.

According to Yahoo, tagging Hilary in the post, Nicole wrote, "'Mature' is not the word I would use to describe us, but regardless, this song is a BOP." Fans quickly praised Nicole's message, noting her positive energy toward the new release.

Some social media users theorized that "Mature" is directed at Joel Madden, who dated Hilary from 2004 to 2006 when Hilary was 19 and Joel was 28.

Lyrics like, "She looks like she could be your daughter / Like me before I got smarter," have fueled these rumors.

Hilary Duff: 'Mature' Is a Reflection With My Younger Self

On X, one user asked, "So, Hilary Duff fans, mature is about Joel Madden right?" Another added, "New Hilary Duff being a Joel Madden diss track is WILD."

Hilary, however, has clarified the meaning behind the song. She explained in a press release that "Mature" is a conversation between her present and younger selves, ENews reported.

"The two of us are reflecting on a past experience and sending love to each other. It's a chuckle, a wink, and a sense of being grateful that we are sure footed in where we landed," she said.

The song was co-written by Hilary, her husband Matthew Koma, and Madison Love, highlighting a mix of personal reflection and creative collaboration.

Nicole's supportive reaction also reflects the close bond among Hilary, Nicole, Joel, and Matthew. The group has remained friends over the years and often spends time together as neighbors.

Hilary shared on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2023, "We actually hang out all the time. I was just in her driveway honking her to come drink wine with us the other day."