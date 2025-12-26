Snoop Dogg, Lainey Wilson and KPop Demon Hunters Perform in Netflix NFL Christmas Halftime

Snoop Dogg delivered a star-filled holiday performance during Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show, bringing music, humor and festive energy to viewers around the world.

The rapper headlined the halftime show on December 25 during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, which streamed live globally on Netflix.

The 54-year-old artist led what was billed as "Snoop's Holiday Halftime Party," joined by country singer Lainey Wilson and K-pop performers Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami.

The trio are the singing voices behind Huntr/x, the girl group from the animated hit "KPop Demon Hunters." Their appearance added a bright pop moment to the wide-ranging show.

Dressed in a red suit with a fur-trimmed coat, Snoop opened the set with confidence and humor.

"It's Christmas, and we're about to do some of my favorite Christmas songs," he told the crowd before leading a playful choral version of "My Favorite Things" from "The Sound of Music," complete with ballerinas on stage, US Magazine reported.

He also mixed in several of his biggest hits, backed by a live orchestra.

Lainey Wilson soon arrived in dramatic fashion, riding onto the field in a white sleigh. Wearing a winter-white jumpsuit and her signature cowboy hat, she performed "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" as Snoop watched from the sidelines, clearly enjoying the moment.

Snoop Dogg’s FULL Christmas halftime show on Netflix.



• Snoop Dogg

• K-Pop Demon Hunters

• Lainey Wilson

• Andrea and Matteo Bocelli



Snoop Dogg Promises 'Holiday to Remember' for NFL Fans

The show ended on a softer note with Andrea Bocelli and his son, Matteo Bocelli, performing "White Christmas."

According to Parade, Snoop wrapped up the halftime celebration with a warm message to viewers, wishing families a Merry Christmas before a prerecorded message from his longtime friend Martha Stewart reminded fans that the second half of the game was about to begin.

Before the event, Snoop teased the performance in an interview, calling it "a holiday to remember" and promising music, love and good vibes for fans watching at home.

Netflix streamed two NFL games on Christmas Day. Earlier in the afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys faced the Washington Commanders, and singer Kelly Clarkson kicked off the holiday broadcast with her song "Underneath the Tree."

This marked the second year Netflix hosted NFL Christmas Gameday.

Last year's games became the most-streamed NFL matchups in US history, and the tradition began with Beyoncé's headline-making halftime show in 2024.