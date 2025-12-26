Justin Bieber Opens Up About Healing After Feeling 'Used' by Music Industry

Pop superstar Justin Bieber is reflecting on his journey of healing and faith this holiday season. Ahead of Christmas, he shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, opening up about the pressures he faced growing up in the music industry.

Bieber revealed that fame at a young age left him feeling lost and molded into a version of himself he didn't fully choose.

According to Yahoo, he explained that while the system rewarded his talent, it didn't always protect his emotional well-being.

"There were moments I felt used, rushed, shaped into something I didn't fully choose," Bieber wrote.

He added that the pressure of fame left wounds that weren't visible on stage, and he carried anger while questioning why he had to endure such challenges.

Through his faith in Jesus, Bieber said he has found healing and forgiveness. He clarified that forgiving others doesn't mean excusing what happened, but it allows him to prevent the pain from continuing to affect his life.

Bieber emphasized that his identity is no longer tied to the expectations of the music industry. "I'm not a product. I'm not what the industry demanded. I'm a son," he said, highlighting how faith has reshaped his sense of self.

Breaking News 🚨❤️🥹🥹



Justin Bieber is allegedly Dedicating the rest of his life to serve God . Justin revealed that despite making millions , he felt so empty without God . There is a kind of peace you feel when you give your life to Christ .



According to him , his life is… pic.twitter.com/PXmjxioFzX — Esegbona Luis (@esegbona_luis) December 25, 2025

Justin Bieber Hopes to Make Music Industry Safer

Bieber has spoken about his hopes for the music industry, saying he doesn't want to tear it down but wishes it could become safer, more honest, and more human for artists.

His reflections reveal a desire for positive change while also acknowledging the real struggles he faced growing up in the spotlight.

On a personal level, Bieber has found new joy and perspective. In August 2024, he and his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, FoxBusiness reported.

He credits his faith and family with helping him navigate life beyond fame, noting that his healing has allowed him not only to forgive but also to turn past pain into a force for positive change.

Earlier this month, he shared a nostalgic Instagram Reel revisiting the spot where he filmed his 2010 hit "Baby."