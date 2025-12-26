Nicki Minaj Steps Away From Social Media After Controversial AmericaFest Interview

Nicki Minaj has stepped away from Instagram following strong reactions to her recent appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest.

As of December 24, the 43-year-old rapper deactivated her account days after taking part in an onstage interview at the event in Phoenix, Arizona. Visitors to her page now see a message saying the account is unavailable.

The move came after Minaj sat down on December 21 with Erika Kirk to close out the conference.

Kirk is the wife of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk and now leads the organization following her husband's death earlier this year.

While Minaj has not shared a public reason for leaving Instagram, the timing quickly caught the attention of fans and critics online.

Some supporters also noted that Minaj has paused her Instagram presence before, including earlier this fall.

According to People, during the interview, Minaj spoke openly about politics and praised President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, calling them "amazing role models" for young people.

The moment that sparked the most discussion happened when Minaj accidentally referred to Vance as an "assassin" before quickly realizing the mistake.

The slip was especially sensitive given that Charlie Kirk was killed in a political attack in September. Kirk's widow calmly reassured Minaj onstage, telling her she was fine.

The interview led to a wave of mixed reactions across social media. Some viewers criticized Minaj's political views, while others defended her right to speak freely.

‼️Nikki Minaj just ended her career!



She has deactivated her Instagram after losing 10 Million followers after her appearance at Erika Kirk's Turning Point USA event.



💔😬 pic.twitter.com/xgoWkEbMAN — THE VOiCE🇬🇭🇳🇬🇿🇦 (@chapps_h) December 25, 2025

Amber Rose Defends Nicki Minaj

Amber Rose publicly supported Minaj, saying the rapper did not make negative remarks about the LGBTQ+ community and that her comments were being misunderstood.

Vice President Vance later shared a response online, crediting Minaj for a point she made about supporting one group without putting others down.

He highlighted her message that encouraging young Black girls to feel confident does not mean criticizing girls from other backgrounds.

Minaj's appearance at AmericaFest is part of a larger shift in her public voice. In recent months, she has spoken more often about political and global issues.

She previously raised concerns about the treatment of Christians in Nigeria, which led to her speaking at a United Nations event in November, Billboard reported.

At the Phoenix event, she also discussed frustrations with political leadership in California and explained why she no longer feels comfortable staying quiet.

Although Minaj's Instagram account is inactive, her account on X remains active.

On the day of the conference, she reposted a video addressing possible backlash from the music industry and wrote that she had not noticed any criticism.

She continued sharing photos from the event in the days that followed.