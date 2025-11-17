Taylor Swift Set for Glam London Music Video Shoot Inspired by Elizabeth Taylor's Legacy: Report

Taylor Swift is reportedly heading to London next week to film a music video for her latest single, "Elizabeth Taylor," from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The pop star is said to be eager to pay tribute to the late Hollywood icon by presenting the city where Elizabeth Taylor spent her early years.

A source told The Sun that Swift is "super excited to be back in London filming for her new music video" and expressed that the project is intended to honor the British-born actress.

"Elizabeth Taylor is a British icon and Taylor wants to pay homage by shooting scenes in the capital," the insider added. The source also noted that Swift has "always written about her love for London, and the video will capture different locations around the city."

Celebrating a Legend

Elizabeth ‍Taylor, famous for her roles in "Cleopatra" and "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," was born in Hampstead, north London, in 1932. At the age of seven, her family relocated to Los Angeles. The house where she spent her childhood is marked by a blue plaque honoring her time in the city.

Swift has expressed a personal connection to Taylor, sparked by a comment from Elizabeth's son, Chris Wilding, who compared Taylor's persona to his mother's.

The shoot would signal the second visual — and likely the second single — from “The Life of a Showgirl.“ pic.twitter.com/sfHAjNZ7XS — Taylor Swift Museum (@theswiftmuseum) November 15, 2025

In a TikTok video, per Cosmo, Swift recalled receiving the clip from her parents and said she was "so flattered" by Wilding's words: "My parents sent me this clip of Elizabeth Taylor's son saying something very flattering, that if there were one person he might compare to his mother in the modern day, in terms of persona and ... the chaos around us, he said it would be me. I was so flattered by that."

Swift also described the moment the song came together with her fiancé, Travis Kelce. She recalled that she had to pull over while driving to record a melody into her phone, saying, "I had to get out of the car, I was like: 'One sec, I have to get out of the car for a second,' and I just sang this melody into my phone, got back in the car and ...that's what it's like when it happens."

Wilding, whose father was Taylor's second husband, also spoke about Swift's connection to his mother.

In a 2024 interview with The Guardian, he said, "I can't tell you how much I admire Taylor Swift."

"I'm now a Swiftie. [Her Instagram post] at the end of that presidential debate was so f*****g great. Huge props to her. That reminds me a little bit of the same spirit my mom had."

Released on October 3, The Life of a Showgirl has already sold four million copies worldwide. Elizabeth Taylor is the second single from the album and is expected to gain further attention with the London-based video shoot.