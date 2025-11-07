Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Wedding Guest List Revealed As They Prepare For Their Most Personal Celebration Yet

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce prepare to exchange vows, attention is turning to the celebrity-filled guest list for what's expected to be one of the most anticipated weddings in years.

Public relations expert Lynn Carratt told The Mirror that the couple's appeal stretches across industries, noting, "They transcend two industries, so everyone's going to want a wedding invite."

Still, she added that the pair may favor something smaller to start – "a small, intimate ceremony for family and close friends, and then a massive party for everyone else."

Swift's side of the aisle is likely to feature some of her closest friends and collaborators. Longtime confidantes such as Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, the Haim sisters and Selena Gomez — who recently announced her engagement to Benny Blanco – are all expected to attend

Fellow artists Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams, who both joined Swift on her record-breaking Eras Tour, are also seen as near locks for the guest list.

Carpenter once described Swift as a "sweet angel princess," and Swift called the younger singer "a sister." Abrams even paused a concert in Mexico to congratulate Swift on her engagement before performing their duet "Us."

Swift's collaborators Florence Welch and Jack Antonoff, as well as actors Emma Stone and Zoë Kravitz, are also part of her close-knit inner circle.

Kravitz has long been considered one of Swift's confidantes, having stayed at her Los Angeles home during the 2018 wildfires.

Kelce's side is equally star-studded. His Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Ross Travis, along with Mahomes' wife, Brittany, are expected to be present.

His brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, joked on the Bussin' With the Boys podcast, "Hopefully I'm the best man. We'll see. Trav has a lot of friends."

Keeping It Grounded

Despite the scale of their fame, the couple's life at home remains surprisingly ordinary. In an October profile by Us Weekly, sources described their Kansas City lifestyle as "very domestic and calm."

Swift and Kelce reportedly enjoy cooking together, binge-watching shows, and spending quiet evenings in after Chiefs games.

On an August episode of Kelce's New Heights podcast, Swift recalled that he was playing video games when she learned she had regained ownership of her masters. Kelce, laughing, added that he often sends her otter videos on Instagram, saying, "I want a wild otter so bad."

Swift shared that their favorite hobby is baking, saying, "We've set it up where he has a station and I have a station," she said, admitting Kelce's sourdough "rose higher" and "is actually more delicious."

The couple is said to start their mornings with coffee and host regular Sunday dinners with friends after Chiefs games. When they do step out, locals reportedly give them space. "Travis is pretty beloved in Kansas City," a local source told Us Weekly, adding that Swift feels comfortable there because "he's so at home."

Sources told Us Weekly that the couple hopes to wed next summer, possibly in Rhode Island, where Swift owns a home. Both are reportedly involved in the planning process, and "family means everything to them."