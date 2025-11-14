Taylor Swift's 2017 Handwritten Letter to Liam Payne Hits Auction: 'I'm Always Cheering You On'

A heartfelt note from Taylor Swift to late One Direction star Liam Payne is set to go under the hammer, offering fans a rare glimpse into the pop star's private support for her fellow musician.

The handwritten letter, dated 2017, was sent ahead of the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball, where both artists were scheduled to perform.

Swift's message, written in her signature loopy handwriting, reads: "Liam, Long time no see! I'm so excited for you, you're crushing it out there. I'm obsessed with 'Bedroom Floor.' It's so cool to see you from afar, I'm always cheering you on. Good luck tonight! Taylor."

Omega Auctions announced on Wednesday, Nov. 12, that the note will feature in their upcoming "Music Memorabilia" sale.

According to Yahoo, the auction house values the item between £5,000 and £10,000 ($6,500–$13,000), and bidding will officially begin on Dec. 2.

The letter comes with its original envelope and a custom wax seal embossed with a "T." Omega explained that the note was obtained through a "close associate" of Payne, who had received it as a gift from the late singer.

Fans Can Bid on Taylor Swift's Handwritten Note

The auction carries additional weight as it comes shortly after Payne's untimely passing. In October 2024, the British singer tragically passed away at 31 after falling from the fourth-floor balcony of his hotel room in Argentina, Billboard reported.

This sale allows fans and collectors to preserve a piece of his personal and professional history.

Though Swift and Payne's friendship was mostly private, their paths had crossed before.

In 2012, Swift reportedly enjoyed a karaoke night in New York City with One Direction, during the time she was dating Payne's bandmate, Harry Styles.

Additionally, Swift collaborated with another 1D member, Zayn Malik, on the 2016 Billboard Hot 100 hit "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," performing the song at the Jingle Bell Ball the following year, just before Payne took the stage.

Omega Auctions teased the sale on social media, writing: "Expecting serious interest in this. An original handwritten note from Taylor Swift to Liam Payne, December 2017. Offered in our Showcase sale of music memorabilia, 2nd December."