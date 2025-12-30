D4vd Faces Possible Murder Indictment as Grand Jury Weighs Charges in Celeste Rivas Death

Singer D4vd, 20, may soon face murder charges in connection with the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, as a Los Angeles grand jury is set to consider an indictment.

Sources told TMZ the development comes after months of investigation into the teen's death, with authorities, including Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman, reportedly believing the rapper was involved. Rivas' remains were recovered from an impounded Tesla registered to D4vd on Sept. 8 in Hollywood.

Earlier this month, D4vd's manager, Robert Morgenroth, spent several days testifying before the grand jury about his role in the rapper's touring operations and the events surrounding Rivas' death.

During the proceedings, Morgenroth told his lawyer that Silverman had been "very pushy" when questioning him about why he did not contact authorities. He explained, according to TMZ, that he felt it "wasn't [his] responsibility" and that he "just wanted to continue with the tour."

While initial reports suggested the grand jury was strictly "investigative," meant to gather information without issuing indictments, sources confirmed to TMZ that this panel is empowered to vote on charges. Officials anticipate that the jury could hear additional witnesses as early as February.

Authorities Investigate Potential Assistance in Crime

According to law enforcement insiders speaking to People, detectives believe D4vd may have had assistance in dismembering and disposing of Rivas' body. The investigation has been hampered by D4vd's limited cooperation. "D4vd has not been cooperative" with police, a source told People, contradicting a previous statement from a representative claiming he was "fully cooperating."

The rapper, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, has been actively touring in support of his 2025 studio album Withered. He also released two EPs in 2023, Petals to Thorns and The Lost Petals, through Interscope Records, which signed him in September 2022.

🚨🚨 #UPDATE

D4vd was using hello kitty as his persona because Celeste liked and wore hello kitty.

He even created an unreleased hello kitty track about her and used hello kitty filters in their pictures. He is evil. pic.twitter.com/ktfPGQmK0Q — JRP (@JoshRPosts) September 18, 2025

Music Industry Ties Under Scrutiny

Morgenroth, who manages D4vd's tour logistics, was pressed on why he didn't contact law enforcement.