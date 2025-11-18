Selena's Murder Autopsy Report Confirms Fatal Gunshot Wound, 30 Years Later

Thirty years after Tejano music icon Selena Quintanilla-Pérez was tragically killed, her autopsy report confirms the cause of death as a fatal gunshot wound.

The report, originally completed in 1995, details the injuries that ended the 23-year-old singer's life and sheds light on the events surrounding her murder.

Selena was shot by Yolanda Saldívar, a former fan club president and business associate, at a Days Inn motel in Corpus Christi, Texas, on March 31, 1995.

The autopsy, conducted just three hours after her death, revealed that the bullet entered her back, pierced her ribs and the upper lobe of her lungs, and exited through her upper right chest.

According to coroner Lloyd White, Selena died from "exsanguinating internal and external hemorrhage, in other words massive bleeding, due to a perforating gunshot wound of the thorax."

The bullet severely damaged her subclavian artery, which was a key factor in her death, RollingStone reported.

The murder was the result of a confrontation over missing financial records from Saldívar's management of Selena's fan club and family boutique.

How did Selena Quintanilla die? Autopsy report revealed 30 years later https://t.co/h6n2yeanHd pic.twitter.com/C9AVNN8bwt — New York Post (@nypost) November 17, 2025

Selena Quintanilla Ran for Help After Being Shot

Weeks before the shooting, Saldívar had purchased a revolver and repeatedly interacted with Selena under false pretenses, including claiming she had been assaulted.

On the day of the murder, Selena went to the motel to retrieve documents and, according to the autopsy and police reports, Saldívar shot her during the exchange.

According to the NY Post, despite being wounded, Selena ran to the motel lobby for help but was pronounced dead at Corpus Christi Memorial Hospital around 1:05 pm.

Saldívar then barricaded herself in her truck for nearly 10 hours before surrendering to FBI negotiators.

She was later convicted of first-degree murder in October 1995 and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Her most recent parole request in 2024 was denied, and she will be eligible to apply again in 2030.

Selena's life and legacy are being honored in the new Netflix documentary "Selena y Los Dinos: A Family Legacy," released this week to coincide with the 30th anniversary of her murder.

Directed by Isabel Castro and created with the help of Selena's husband, Chris Pérez, and sister Suzette Quintanilla, the documentary features never-before-seen footage and interviews, offering an intimate look at the singer's life before and after fame.