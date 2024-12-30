Selena's Killer Yolanda Saldívar Files for 2025 Parole But 'Everyone Wants a Piece of Her'

Yolanda Saldívar, the woman who killed Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, is now seeking parole.

The New York Post reports that Saldívar is now seeking a release in 2025, 30 years after she murdered Quintanilla-Pérez. The news of her potential release was announced to the outlet via a rep for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. They say that there aren't any disciplinary infractions on her record that would prevent her release.

After she is released, Saldívar reportedly has her eyes set on working and living with relatives.

She is currently housed at the Patrick L. O'Daniel Unit in Gatesville, Texas, a place where women on Death Row are housed. She has been placed in protective custody in the meantime.

"Everyone knows who Yolanda Saldívar is," Marisol Lopez, who served time alongside her for five years shared with The New York Post.

"There's a bounty on her head, like everyone wants a piece of her. The guards keep her away from everyone else, because she's hated so much. If she were out [in general population], someone would try to take her down," she added.

Yesenia Dominguez, another fellow inmate, said a similar sentiment and revealed that there are talks of Saldívar in the prison yard.

"Everyone was always like, 'Let me have five minutes with that b---h. Everyone wanted to get justice for Selena. There's a target on her back," she said.

This is not the first time that talks of a target being put on Saldívar's back have been revealed. In 2018, Selena's father, Abraham Quintanilla, that there were threats made against his daughter's killer.

"To this day, we still receive letters from women who are in the same prison where they say they are waiting for her. They say that they are going to kill her. There are bad women in there. Women who have murdered other people in the past. That is why they are in there. They have nothing to lose," he shared.

Saldívar has maintained that she did not intend to kill Quintanilla-Pérez on purpose and that her death was an accident. Despite this, Saldívar was convicted of murdering the singer on March 31, 1995 after an argument broke out over Quintanilla-Pérez believing that Saldívar embezzled more than $60,000 from her fan club.

Saldívar is now 64 and the family of Quintanilla-Pérez will be notified of the parole hearing in January.