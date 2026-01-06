Kanye West's 'Bully' Climbs To Fourth-Most Pre-Saved Album On Spotify

Kanye West's next album Bully is picking up a lot of steam even before its release, with pre, saves on Spotify close to half a million. After a bumpy ride full of delays and controversies, the rapper was supposed to release it in 2024 but never arrived.

Fans, however, appear optimistic this time: as of the latest Global Top Countdown chart, West's project ranks as the fourth-most pre-saved album on the platform, trailing only Joji's Piss In The Wind, Gorillaz's The Mountain, and Charli XCX's "Wuthering Heights" soundtrack. The tally, reported by Kurrco, stands at 477,200 pre-saves.

Release Date and Tracklist Details

For those awaiting confirmation, the album is slated to drop on Jan. 30, according to an email sent to customers who pre-ordered physical copies via bully.yeezy.com.

The message also included a note allowing fans to cancel orders if desired: "LET US KNOW IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO CANCEL YOUR ORDER AND WE'LL HANDLE IT."

While some interpreted the line as a precaution, others viewed it with skepticism given West's history of postponed releases.

The album will feature 13 tracks split across two sides. Side one includes "PREACHER MAN," "BEAUTY AND THE BEAST," "LAST BREATH," "WHITE LINES," "I CAN'T WAIT," "BULLY," and "ALL THE LOVE." Side two rounds out with "THIS ONE HERE," "HIGHS AND LOWS," "MISSION CONTROL," "CIRCLES," "DAMN," and "LOSING YOUR MIND."

No AI Involvement in 'Bully'

Amid speculation that the album might incorporate AI-generated elements, multiple sources close to West have confirmed that none of the songs will use artificial intelligence. Pete Jideonwo, a music executive affiliated with West, shared screenshots indicating the project would be entirely human-produced.

West's team addressed the matter after repeated online chatter. "In terms of Bully, there will be no AI applied to the tracks," Jideonwo stated in the circulated images.

The rapper's point of view about AI is in line with the concern that is slowly becoming more and more prevalent in the music industry.

According to streaming platform Deezer, about 10% of the daily uploads by the end of 2024 were AI-generated tracks. Artists like Elton John, Dua Lipa, and Florence Welch have been calling for more rights for human-created music.

"People working in music were likely to lose a quarter of their income to AI over the next four years," one study warned last year.

Controversial Context and Public Attention

West's next album is also the talk of the town due to the rappers ongoing personal public controversies.

Over the last couple of years, he has been heavily criticized for making antisemitic remarks in his social media posts and in the creation of offensive merch, which eventually got him banned from X and Instagram, and made his Shopify store cease operations.