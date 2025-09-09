Blueface's Brother Claims Wife Hired Lovers to Kill Him — 'They Want My Money!'

Blueface's brother, Andre Lamont Harvey, made stunning claims while in jail on domestic violence charges, saying that his wife had a plot to murder him.

In March, Harvey was arrested in Bakersfield for an alleged domestic violence incident. Police arrived at a call and were approached by a woman who claimed to be Harvey's wife.

As per her testimony, "He punched, kicked, hit, and choked me while I was in bed with our young daughter."

Harvey, though, has countered those accusations. He informed the authorities that his wife had 'recruited other lovers to help her kill him and steal his money.' He also claimed that the 'Illuminati' is behind all of this.

Harvey is being held in a Kern County facility. A hearing next month will decide if he is competent to stand trial.

It is the latest in a series of run-ins with the law for his brother, rapper Blueface. The 'Thotiana' rapper is currently serving a sentence on a suspected probation violation. He is reportedly due for release in January.

During a recent livestream, the mother of the brothers, Karlissa Saffold, spoke on the issue. She believed that their imprisonment was the result of spiritual repercussions and not legal situations.

"Just like my sons got on her calling me all kinds of names. I knew it was gonna cost them [...] I done taught you about playing revenge. Revenge belongs to the Lord, that is scripture," she said.

She continued, "They not sitting in jail for no other reason than disrespecting their mama, and they know that.

They know how God feels about me, they know how God works about me, because they know I'm not gonna put nothing before God or before them."

Both cases have drawn attention within the hip-hop community, with fans debating the seriousness of Harvey's murder plot allegations and the rapper's legal troubles.

In other news, Rumors of marriage between Blueface and Chrisean Rock surfaced after Blueface's aunt, Karletta, claimed during a livestream that the couple secretly tied the knot while the rapper was in jail.

She speculated the ceremony might have taken place in Las Vegas and suggested they kept it private out of respect for Blueface's ex, Jaidyn Alexis.

Adding to speculation, Blueface updated his Instagram bio with the word "husband," while Rock added a bride emoji.

However, Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold Harvey, denied the claims, stating that his team and lawyers confirmed the two are not married.

Blueface and Rock, whose turbulent relationship began in 2020, have not commented publicly.