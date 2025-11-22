Aaron Carter Death Lawsuit Narrowed but Allowed to Continue Over Claims of High-Dose Xanax Prescriptions

A wrongful death lawsuit linked to the passing of singer Aaron Carter will continue to move forward after a Los Angeles County judge ruled that his young son, Prince, has the right to bring key claims before a jury.

The case, filed by Aaron's ex-fiancée Melanie Martin on behalf of their son, focuses on accusations that doctors and pharmacies supplied Carter with "excessively high and unreasonably frequent amounts" of Xanax before his death in 2022, People reported.

Judge Daniel L. Alexander ruled that while the Prince may seek damages for loss of support, companionship, and funeral costs, he cannot pursue "survival action" damages, which involve medical bills, lost wages, or pain and suffering before death.

The judge said only the estate's court-appointed administrator could file those claims, and she chose not to. A trial date has been set for June 5, 2026.

The lawsuit names two doctors and two pharmacies. It alleges they repeatedly prescribed and filled large amounts of Xanax, Hydrocodone, and Oxycodone without checking the statewide prescription monitoring database.

According to the complaint, both Walgreens and MVP Compounds filled different Xanax prescriptions within just weeks of each other, despite concerns over Carter's mental health.

Walgreens: Aaron Carter's Xanax Level 'Therapeutic'

According to RollingStone, court records show that Walgreens asked the court to dismiss the case, arguing the amount of Xanax found in Carter's system was "therapeutic" and not enough to cause drowning.

Their attorney told the judge, "He did not suffer an overdose as a result of the Xanax." The pharmacy claimed Carter died because he inhaled difluoroethane gas, commonly found in computer cleaning spray, which can cause extreme intoxication.

The judge, however, said the case must continue because important questions remain about whether the pharmacies met the proper standard of care.

Carter, 34, was found in his bathtub in November 2022. His autopsy said he became "incapacitated" after inhaling the gas and taking Xanax, causing him to slip underwater and drown. Investigators found several canisters of computer cleaner in his bedroom and bathroom.

The lawsuit highlights the concerns of Melanie Martin, who has been pushing for answers since her ex-fiancé's death.

Filed on behalf of Prince, who was just 23 months old at the time, the complaint says the medical providers "had no medical justification" for giving Carter those medications. Martin has not commented publicly on the newest ruling.

Carter's death shocked fans and added to years of struggles within the Carter family.

His sister Angel later shared his memorial site and encouraged fans to visit, calling it a way to remember who Aaron "was deep down."