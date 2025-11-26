Joni Mitchell Earns Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at Upcoming 2026 Juno Awards

Legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is set to be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Juno Awards, scheduled for March 29 at Hamilton's TD Coliseum.

The announcement was made Monday by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS), highlighting Mitchell's enduring influence on music worldwide.

"The distinction recognizes Joni Mitchell's outstanding artistic contributions and enduring impact on global music culture," the Junos stated.

"Mitchell, a four-time Juno Award winner and Companion of the Order of Canada, will be celebrated for her trailblazing artistry that has inspired generations of creators across genres."

Mitchell joins an elite group, becoming only the third recipient of the Juno Lifetime Achievement Award.

The honor was previously given to Pierre Juneau in 1989 and Anne Murray, when the award was reinstated earlier this year, RollingStone reported.

Mitchell was already recognized internationally, having received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2002 and induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1981.

She also holds numerous accolades, including the Polar Music Prize, Kennedy Center Honors, and the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

Joni Mitchell to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2026 Juno Awardshttps://t.co/HubmYG7kHq — billboard (@billboard) November 24, 2025

Joni Mitchell to Attend 2026 Junos

Due to health concerns, Mitchell rarely travels and has toured modestly since her 2022 comeback, but organizers confirmed she will attend the 2026 ceremony in Hamilton.

According to Billboard, the city, known for its vibrant music scene, will host the Junos for the first time in a decade, marking what CARAS CEO Allan Reid called "Hamilton's Year of Music." The city previously hosted six Juno Awards ceremonies, second only to Toronto.

Alongside Mitchell, pop artist Nelly Furtado will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

A 10-time Juno winner with one Grammy and one Latin Grammy, Furtado has sold over 35 million albums worldwide. In response to the announcement, Furtado expressed excitement, commenting, "Pinch me!"

She recently announced she would step away from performing for the foreseeable future to focus on personal and creative endeavors.

Local acts will also take center stage during the awards. Hamilton rock band Arkells, nine-time Juno winners, and The Beaches, five-time Juno recipients, are slated to perform.

Organizers and city officials emphasized the event's role in boosting Hamilton's music community, with MusiCounts, Canada's music education charity, benefiting from the festivities.