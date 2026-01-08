Cher Reveals the 'Special Arrangement' She Had With David Geffen Before He Came Out

Cher has shared new details about her relationship with music mogul David Geffen, revealing a unique bond that predated his public coming out.

On Monday, Jan. 5, the 79-year-old "Believe" singer appeared on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast and spoke candidly about dating Geffen, 82, in the 1970s.

Cher described the relationship as unconventional but filled with genuine feelings.

"Honestly, it's a different thing because he never had been in love with anybody," Cher explained. "So I was the first person that he had real feelings for. We had a special arrangement when we met."

The relationship began shortly after Cher separated from her ex-husband and business partner Sonny Bono.

Geffen, a powerful entertainment executive, reportedly helped Cher disentangle herself from her business ties with Bono during the split. The pair attended the 1974 Grammys together and dated for about two years.

According to People, Cher reflected on the closeness they shared. "I was the first person to share his bed and to share his life," she said, as recounted in Thomas R. King's biography, "The Operator."

"People don't believe that, or they don't want to believe it, or they don't understand how it could be. But we were really crazy about each other."

Cher on the 'Special Arrangement' She Had with Then-Closeted David Geffen: 'A Different Thing' https://t.co/JmQrtWPV4x — People (@people) January 7, 2026

Cher Calls David Geffen a 'Wonderful Person'

In a 2014 interview with "Extra," Cher revealed that she and Geffen even discussed marriage, though fear held her back.

"I just had been married! I was just so frightened of it," she said. "At that point in his life, I was the right person for him."

Geffen publicly came out as gay years later, at the AIDS Project Los Angeles Commitment to Life dinner in November 1992, Yahoo reported.

Cher told Shepard that despite their split, the two maintained a friendship, calling Geffen "a wonderful person."

Today, Cher is in a relationship with music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, whom she was first linked to in November 2022. Meanwhile, Geffen's recent personal life has made headlines as well.

The billionaire filed for divorce from David Armstrong after two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences, with the separation date listed as Feb. 22, 2025.