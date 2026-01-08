Katy Perry Shares Rare Family Holiday Moments With Ex Orlando Bloom and Boyfriend Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry gave fans a heartwarming glimpse into her holiday season, blending family time with her 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom and romantic moments with boyfriend Justin Trudeau.

The pop star shared several photos and videos on Instagram on Jan. 7, captioned simply, "Holidaze," highlighting her festive celebrations.

Among the snapshots, Perry captured her ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom playing with Daisy in a tree-lined area and enjoying an evening ice skating outing at Somerset House in London, ENews reported.

In another playful photo, Daisy's hand covered Katy's face with gem stickers, adding a personal touch to the family photos.

Perry also included Bloom's 14-year-old son, Flynn, from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr, showing his name written on a holiday place card alongside Daisy and Orlando.

While the exes have been apart since ending their nine-year relationship in July 2025, they continue to focus on co-parenting.

Orlando expressed his positive outlook in a September interview, saying, "We're gonna be great. It's nothing but love. We've got a beautiful daughter, I feel grateful for all of it."

The two even took Daisy and Flynn to see "Paddington: The Musical" in London before the new year, maintaining a sense of family unity.

Katy Perry Shares Sweet Sunset Cruise Kiss

Alongside these family moments, Perry also shared glimpses of her budding romance with Trudeau, 54.

According to PageSix, one photo showed Perry kissing the former Canadian prime minister on the cheek while they enjoyed a sunset cruise.

Trudeau appeared relaxed and smiling, capturing the couple's first holiday together in a sweet, low-key way.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in July 2025 and officially confirmed their relationship during Perry's Japan trip later that year.

During the visit, they dined with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko, posing for a festive photo in front of a Christmas tree.

Trudeau later wrote on X, "Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko.

Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone."