Kevin Liles Exonerated in Court After Prior UMG Settlement Precludes Lawsuit

Kevin Liles, former president of Def Jam, has been exonerated in court after a federal judge dismissed a sexual assault lawsuit against him, citing a 2005 settlement with Universal Music Group (UMG) that precludes the claims.

The case, filed in February by a woman identified as Jane Doe, alleged that Liles sexually harassed and raped her in 2002 while she worked as his executive assistant.

Liles, 57, denied the allegations, calling them "patently false" and asserting he has "always treated people right, especially women."

US District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald ruled Monday that the case could not proceed due to the prior settlement between Doe and UMG.

In 2005, the woman received $47,500 after filing a complaint with the New York State Division of Human Rights, alleging she was fired in retaliation for reporting harassment and discrimination.

According to AllHipHop, while the complaint did not mention rape, the settlement included broad language covering "any and all" claims "known or reasonably should be known" by the plaintiff.

"Liles is expressly and unambiguously covered by the terms of the agreement, given that he is listed as a releasee in the preamble and included in the relevant definition of 'Universal,'" Judge Buchwald wrote.

She emphasized that the agreement's language discharged all potential claims arising from the events described in the original complaint.

Court Bars Jane Doe from Refilling Kevin Liles Suit

The ruling dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Doe cannot refile or amend the case.

Lawyers representing Jane Doe had argued that she believed the settlement did not apply to allegations of rape and considered the $47,500 a "severance package" for her employment claims, RollingStone reported.

Liles' legal team, however, maintained that the plaintiff was seeking "to extort a settlement out of Mr. Liles based on negative publicity."

This decision shields Liles from potential legal liability in what could have been a career-damaging case.

A spokesman for Liles declined to comment, and Jane Doe's attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for statements.

Liles' influence in the music industry spans decades. He led Def Jam from 1999 to 2004, later co-founding 300 Entertainment, a label that helped launch artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, and Young Thug.

He stepped down as CEO of 300 Entertainment in 2024 and left Warner Music Group later that year. While keeping a low profile since, industry insiders say he is exploring new ventures outside the music business.