Ethan Browne, Son of Rock Icon Jackson Browne, Dies Mysteriously at Home— Family Releases

Ethan Browne, the actor-model who built a career in film, fashion and the Los Angeles creative scene, has died at age 52, his family confirmed. The news was revealed in a statement posted to his father Jackson Browne's official social media accounts.

The news was initially made public by The Hollywood Gossip. which detailed the conditions of his death.

In a message that came from the family, "It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away," a statement read (via People).

The statement also added, "We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment."

As of Wednesday, no cause of death has been announced. Browne, who had attended several high-profile events in the industry like the TV WEEK Logie Awards and the Sydney Film Festival, built a career that spanned acting, modeling, and collaborations in the creative field.

His work was recognized within the circles of entertainment, and according to The Hollywood Gossip, was highly regarded in the artistic community of Los Angeles.

He also earned praise from the artists with whom he collaborated. Music producer Mark Ronson introduced a comment calling Ethan talented in a rather neutral way in his memoir: "the real deal — with an angular face and soulful gaze that seemed to reveal his deepest truths, even from a glossy page."

Browne's father, Jackson Browne, had spoken often about the bond they shared. Introducing a quote from a past interview, Jackson told Route magazine in 2021, "I only had two things that I hoped I could fit together: being a songwriter and a father." He added in the same interview, "And I looked at it like this, if I have to only be a father, I hope I'll know it, and just do that."

In an interview with Tru Rock magazine in 2023, Jackson praised his son's devotion to family. "Ethan is a great father. He's a great son, a great man," he said. "I love seeing him with his kids. When I see him in his movies, modeling, with his daughter, and being such a great dad, it makes me very proud. It makes me feel I've done something really right in my life."

Ethan Browne left behind a family, friends, and children. Tributes have continued to emerge, with fellow artists and supporters expressing condolences.

