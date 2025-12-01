Paramore's Hayley Williams Says Her Tour Won't Tolerate Racism, Sexism or Anti-Trans Beliefs

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams is taking a strong stand ahead of her 2026 solo tour, making it clear that discriminatory attitudes will not be tolerated at her shows.

Williams, who recently added dates to her tour due to overwhelming demand, emphasized that her concerts are meant to be inclusive spaces where all fans feel welcome.

"I don't want racists around, and I don't want sexist people around, and I don't want people there who think that trans people are a burden," Williams told Clash magazine.

According to Billboard, she added, "All are welcome if you believe all should be welcome... If you don't believe that, you're not welcome."

Williams explained that her goal is for anyone entering the venue to feel part of a positive, united community. "I hope naturally that people who do harbor harmful ideologies aren't going to feel welcome," she said.

"They're going to walk in the door and realise that the gang's all here, all banded together around something positive."

The North American leg of the tour begins on March 28 in Atlanta and includes stops in Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Nashville, Austin, Oakland, and Los Angeles.

Hayley Williams' 2026 Tour Kicks Off in the UK and Europe

The tour will continue in the UK and Europe starting in June, with shows in London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Dublin.

Williams has a long history of speaking out against inequality. In 2024, she declined an official state honor from Tennessee and criticized the Republican leadership for what she described as "blatant racism," encouraging young people to vote with equality in mind.

She has also openly addressed the sexism she has faced in her career, sharing that she avoided playing guitar on stage in 2022 due to the likelihood of sexist comments.

According to NME, in 2023, she called out online critics after postponing Paramore shows due to illness, remarking, "Don't think for a second your fav bands – metal or punk or otherwise – endorse your weird incel ass lifestyle."

Williams' upcoming tour supports her latest solo album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, released digitally in August 2025.

The record has already earned four Grammy nominations, including Best Alternative Music Album.

In a five-star review, sources praised the album, noting that Williams is "certainly making the most" of this bold new chapter in her career.