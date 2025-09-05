Paramore Breakup Rumors Debunked as Hayley Williams Explains Hiatus

Paramore fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Despite recent online chatter, the band is not breaking up.

Hayley Williams, the band's lead singer, has cleared the air, explaining that Paramore is simply taking a break — not calling it quits, NME said.

In an interview with The Face, Williams responded to fans' concerns following the release of her solo album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party.

Many thought the album's lyrics — along with the band's current silence — meant the end of Paramore. But Williams said this isn't true.

"We always take huge breaks," she said. "In order for us to metabolize stuff that we go through as people, it takes the amount of time it takes between albums."

Paramore — consisting of Hayley Williams, Zac Farro, and Taylor York — is known for leaving long gaps between their album releases.

Hayley Williams confirmed in an interview with THE FACE with that Paramore are on a break, and have not broken up! pic.twitter.com/dlspRxjhlf — 🏁 (@concertleaks) September 4, 2025

Paramore's 2023 Album Proves Break Isn't a Breakup

The group's most recent record, This Is Why, came out in 2023, arriving five years after After Laughter. That break didn't signal a breakup then — and it doesn't now.

"There are no better musicians in the world than Zac and Taylor," Williams added. "I feel such a vindication in knowing that nobody can discount Paramore."

Some fans grew worried when Williams released Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party in a mysterious way — first as a password-protected drop on July 28, then publicly on August 1.

According to RollingStone, lyrics from songs like "Ice in my OJ," where she sings "I'm in a band," and the final track "I Won't Quit on You," seemed to hint at her commitment — not departure.

"I felt like I lost a lot of my power by signing to a major label when I was 15," Williams told The Face. "Writing this record gave that version of me a voice. It freed her."

Even though the band has finished their 20-year contract with Atlantic Records, Williams said Paramore is still working behind the scenes.

During their time on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, the group began writing new material and even recorded demos.