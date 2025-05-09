Blake Shelton's Proposal in a Chapel Became the Cornerstone of His Faithful Marriage to Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani credit their enduring relationship to a shared belief in God, according to a source close to the couple.

"Blake and Gwen are devoted to God. Their faith centers them and keeps them strong as a unit," the source told Life & Style. "Life can get crazy for everyone, but with their careers and fame, it's that much more intense. A shared belief in a higher power and purpose is crucial for their marriage."

The couple has made their spiritual connection a consistent part of their lives. They regularly attend church services together, including Mass at Stefani's Catholic church in Los Angeles. When at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, the couple dedicates an hour each Sunday to worship on their own.

"They've created their own way of worshiping," the source said, adding that the couple watches live-streamed services from Stefani's church and prays together in a private chapel Shelton built on his property.

A Chapel That Holds More Than Memories

Shelton proposed to Stefani in the custom-built chapel in 2020, and the couple married there the following year. That same space has since become a cornerstone of their spiritual life.

"Now that's where they'll watch live streaming services from her church in LA. They pray together there as well," the source said. "It would mean a great deal to Gwen to renew their vows in their little chapel."

The couple often speaks publicly about the role their faith has played in strengthening their bond. "She's my best friend," the country superstar told Access Hollywood. "Maybe that's the key... we literally have so much fun together, whether [we're] having a cup of coffee in the morning or watching a movie or performing in an arena somewhere."

The No Doubt singer also pointed to their shared spirituality during an April appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show." "Make sure you have a third party," she said, pointing toward the sky in reference to God.

Divine Timing and Emotional Support

Shelton has been open about how their relationship began during a difficult time in both their lives. The two met as coaches on NBC's "The Voice" in 2014, but didn't connect romantically until 2015, following the breakdown of their respective marriages.

"I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell... Gwen saved my life," Shelton told Billboard. "Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician?"

Stefani's divorce from Gavin Rossdale also marked a turning point in her faith. In a March 2023 Instagram video shared by the Catholic app Hallow, she reflected on returning to prayer after years away from church.

"I asked God, 'Please, please, get me well. Please, use my gift of music again. Please, let me be the person I used to be,'" she said. "My faith has carried me through it all."

According to Life & Style, the couple's spiritual foundation continues to guide their decisions as a couple. "His love for her and their faith in God has given them the strength to face challenges," the source said. "Gwen believes God is always watching over them."