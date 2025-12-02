DJ Akademiks Rips Into Lil Baby Cashing Out on OnlyFans Models as Rapper's Alleged Call Leaked

DJ Akademiks is going in on Lil Baby publicly following his reaction to a viral clip that purports to show the Atlanta rapper calling an OnlyFans model to solicit explicit content.

The highlighted commentary marks one of the rare occasions when Akademiks is frustrated with an artist he usually defends.

In a clip captured from one of his recent livestreams, Akademiks addressed what he thought he heard from the leaked audio. "Bro, you're one of the most lit n*s in hip-hop, could you please stop purchasing pssy?"

A disappointed DJ Akademiks reacts to an OnlyFans model exposing a phone call where Lil Baby attempts to buy her explicit videos, while the whole situation feels like an obvious setup waiting to unfold. pic.twitter.com/8lI8objRbw — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@chatnigga101) December 1, 2025

According to HotNewHipHop, Akademiks first questioned whether the call might be AI-generated, though he later admitted the voice "more than likely" belonged to Lil Baby. In which Akademiks explained his hesitation: "I want to believe it's AI but it's more than likely not the case."

Akademiks further referred to how women reportedly tried, on earlier occasions, to ask Lil Baby for expensive gifts in return for sex. He remembered an incident concerning a high-end car request. He said, "You must have a reputation if women are comfortable with telling you for you to f*ck them, you need to spend $600,000. That's a mortgag."

Akademiks continued to break down the tape that had been leaked during the stream. He thought the situation might have been a setup, noticing there was a man in the model's car, casually showing a gun. Before discussing the subsequent statement by Akademiks, he revealed that the incident seemed like an attempted robbery and praised Lil Baby for not showing his location on the call.

Despite his criticism, Akademiks recognized Lil Baby's musical momentum at the moment, as he's been teasing new music and getting ready to drop his project "The Leak$." Last week alone, Lil Baby confirmed the release date on social media. In his post, he said, "I'm Dropping 'The Leaks' next week for my birthday 12/3 to celebrate with the fans who kept these leaks & snippets alive."

As the clip continues to make its rounds online, the whole situation has raised concerns about targeted setups, online extortion, and the risks public figures go through with strangers digitally.

