Lil Baby Dumped by OnlyFans Model After Learning He Was 'On' Her Body — Texts Reveal Rapper's Obsession

Rapper Lil Baby is facing online scrutiny after an OnlyFans model leaked a series of alleged text messages in which he expressed strong feelings for her and even promised luxury gifts, according to social media outlet The Neighborhood Talk.

The model, who has not been publicly identified, shared screenshots that appeared to show Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, repeatedly pressing her for attention. In the texts, the woman explained that she stopped responding because of her past involvement with rapper Lil Yachty, also known as "Boat."

"I just felt it was disrespectful on my end to take it to that point of sharing my body with you when I used to mess with boat," she allegedly wrote.

Lil Baby allegedly replied that Yachty was "like a little brother" and insisted their friendship would not be affected. He also claimed he had long admired the woman, telling her he considered her his "dream woman."

The rapper allegedly escalated his messages, saying his "soul was attached" to her and offering to declare his feelings directly to Yachty. The screenshots also showed a conversation where the model told Lil Baby that if he bought her dream car — a pink Rolls-Royce Cullinan or a 2025 Porsche GT3 RS — she would commit to him "forever."

"That's like the easiest thing you could of said. Like come on now that's easy," Lil Baby allegedly responded.

The leak comes just days before Lil Baby's new album, The Leak$, is set to release on Sept. 5. The project is expected to feature collaborations with Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Lil Yachty, and others.

Representatives for Lil Baby did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lil Baby's My Turn Named Billboard's Top R&B/Hip‑Hop Album of the 21st Century

In separate news, Lil Baby's 2019 album My Turn has been named Billboard's top R&B/hip‑hop album of the 21st century, the charting authority announced Friday, recognizing the Atlanta rapper's sustained chart dominance and cultural impact.

Billboard based its ranking on artist performance on the weekly Top R&B/Hip‑Hop Albums chart. My Turn debuted at No. 1 when it was released in November 2019 and produced hit singles including "Woah" and "The Bigger Picture." The album set a record for most weeks in the Top 10 when it reached 85 weeks in March 2022, and by the end of 2024 had accumulated 128 weeks in the Top 10, Billboard said.

"Kendrick Lamar's major‑label debut good kid, m.A.A.d city placed second and Drake's Take Care was third on Billboard's list," the chart company said. Lamar's 2017 album DAMN. also appeared in the rankings, landing at No. 7.

Lil Baby, born Dominique Armani Jones, has had continued commercial success since his 2018 debut Harder Than Ever, which peaked at No. 2. His third and fourth studio albums, It's Only Me and WHAM, both debuted at No. 1. He recently concluded the WHAM World Tour in support of the latest project.

Billboard's recognition arrives as Lil Baby prepares new releases. A compilation of previously leaked tracks titled The Leaks is scheduled for release Sept. 5, according to reports, and the rapper has said he plans to release another album roughly a month later.

Lil Baby's rise from regional breakout to a fixture on national charts has been marked by frequent collaborations and a steady output of projects that have kept him visible on radio and streaming platforms, contributing to his longevity on Billboard's genre charts.