Carrie Underwood Slammed Over 'Unflattering' Glittery Outfit: 'She Looks Like She's Wearing a Silver Diaper'

Carrie Underwood is under the spotlight again, as a performance clip from 2024 sparked thousands of comments after its resurfacing.

The video itself first emerged via The Country Wire's Instagram page; in it, the country superstar performs her hit "Before He Cheats" at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 4, 2024.

Per Atlanta Black Star, in the clip Underwood delivers her signature powerhouse vocals, including encouraging the audience to join along. Many viewers noted that while she sang well, the thing that caught people's attention most was the fact that she wore a shiny metal outfit. As one critic put it, "She looks like she is wearing a silver diaper."

The 42-year-old sported a glittery knitted silver shawl, a black tank top, and metallic boots and shorts that indeed became the talking point of online criticism. Some fans praised the look, with many comments about her toned legs, while others felt it clashed with her usual style.

Another viewer expressed, "Those damn diaper shorts are the worst and the filler is getting a little much......she use to be so beautiful."

Several commenters suggested alternative styling. One fan wrote, "Love Carrie, but lose those shorts, they're not flattering." Another suggested, "Denim shorts would be better here! Just saying." A different user questioned the whole aesthetic, noting, "Those clothes are not country. What is it with these ladies wearing hardly any clothes?"

This isn't the first time a pair of shorts put Underwood in the spotlight. During her Las Vegas residency earlier this year, the zipper on the back of her pink sequined performance shorts split during a dance break, leaving part of her backside exposed. Underwood continued the routine flawlessly, subtly covering the opening with her hand until she could change wardrobe.

She took the stage later that evening and spoke of the moment with both candor and humor. Her remarks were prefaced with a rather innocuous opening sentence. "Y'all want to hear a funny story... The last act, the zipper on the back of the little thing I was wearing — whoop! ... I'm really sorry you guys had to stare at my booty for, like, two songs!"

Undeterred by the criticism, Underwood has continued to reinvent her image. Recently, she introduced a sandy-brown "bronde" hair color-a change she said reflected returning to her roots, quite literally.

In other news, Carrie Underwood is defending her tough-love judging style on "American Idol," telling ENews that her critiques are meant to help contestants grow rather than hurt them. She said, "We're coming at it from a very constructive place. We just want everybody to grow and get better and be the most awesome version of themselves that they could be."

Underwood also admitted being on camera is still challenging but said returning to the show feels like a safe space and rewarding as she helps aspiring singers chase their dreams.