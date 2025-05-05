Carrie Underwood Was a Backup Plan for 'American Idol' Judge Role as Producers Eyed Bigger Names First: Report

Carrie Underwood was reportedly not the first choice as an "American Idol" judge. The network first made proposals to other well-known faces before ultimately giving the country music songbird a coveted seat at the judge's table for season 23.

A source close to the show told The US Sun that the decision to hire Underwood was not a unanimous one among producers and executives.

"They spoke with a handful of other A-list artists in pop and country before landing on Carrie."

Underwood, who became famous during the fourth season of "American Idol," rounded out the current season's trio of superhero judges alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. But the casting decision did cause a bit of a stir. While some have hailed the Texan as a welcome breath of fresh air to the panel, other fans have been divided by her style of judging.

Her co-judge, Bryan, broke the silence on whether or not Underwood was going to join the judges when he addressed rumors about who would take over for Katy Perry when she stepped back from the panel for a while. Pink, Miley Cyrus, and Meghan Trainor are other big names Bryan previously revealed, who were being eyed for the gig.

"I've said several names. I think Pink has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, Meghan Trainor has been in the talks," Bryan told Billboard. "But they're being tight-lipped about it. I think Disney is just trying to figure out what they want to do. And we're just kind of sitting back and waiting until they decide."

But Bryan also mourned finding someone new to carry the torch for Perry's legacy.

"Katy was really perfect for that job and I think they're just working real hard to find somebody that can really come in and do the job that Katy did," he explained.

Underwood's Fate as a Judge Remains Uncertain

While Underwood proved to be a hit, sources say it's still unclear whether she will be returning to the series. Insiders claim it's still "far too early" to call the casting of "American Idol's" next season.

"They'll have more of an idea in the next month or so. Nothing is off the table," another source claimed to The US Sun. "At the beginning of filming, everyone thought [Carrie] would be back next year. Now, it's much more up in the air."

Underwood's feelings on making a comeback are reportedly equally unsure. She is reportedly miserable because of being away from her family, and in Italy, it has been tough.

They added, I don't think she wants to have to answer to TV networks and play the 'Hollywood' game."

"It wouldn't be a surprise if she's one and done. But again, no decisions have been made yet from either side."