Carrie Underwood Responds to Criticism She's Too Harsh on American Idol Contestants

Carrie Underwood is standing by her tough love approach as a judge on "American Idol," after facing criticism from some viewers who think she's being too hard on contestants.

During a recent interview on SiriusXM's "The Highway" (Sept. 24), the 42-year-old country star said she understands the pushback but believes honesty helps young artists grow.

"Sometimes I get in trouble from people like, 'How dare she say that it wasn't perfect?'" she shared. "And I'm like, I just want everybody to learn and that's part of it."

Carrie, who won "American Idol" in 2005 and now sits alongside judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, added that constantly praising someone doesn't help them improve.

"Nobody wants to just hear that they're amazing all the time," she said, while joking, "Maybe some people do."

According to ANA, she emphasized that her critiques are meant to be helpful, not hurtful, saying, "We're coming at it from a very constructive place. We just want everybody to grow and get better and be the most awesome version of themselves that they could be."

American Idol's Carrie Underwood Reacts to Criticism of How She Judges Contestants https://t.co/uA1yO9dgSs — E! News (@enews) September 25, 2025

Carrie Underwood Finds Comfort in Familiar Faces on 'Idol' Set

The Grammy-winning artist also opened up about how being back on the show has brought its own challenges, especially when it comes to being vulnerable on camera.

"I'm not great at that, am I?" she laughed. "In general, I feel like I'm such a private person."

Although she admitted it's still not easy, Carrie said she's slowly become more comfortable in front of the cameras, ENews reported.

"I'm slightly better than I used to be," she said. "But I've just never been great at putting down the walls and feeling like I could be myself."

Returning to "Idol," however, helped her feel more at ease because she already knew many people behind the scenes from her time as a contestant. She described the environment as "a safe space."

More than anything, Carrie said it's rewarding to help new singers chase their dreams.

"Getting to see these hopefuls, these contestants be in the shoes that I was in," she said, "it's just such a cool thing to be a part of."

Carrie shares two sons—Isaiah, 10, and Jacob, 6—with husband Mike Fisher.