DMX vs. Eminem Showdown? Insiders Reveal the Secret Meeting Fans Never Saw Coming

This month, rumors of a long-whispered underground rap battle between DMX and Eminem resurfaced and once again sparked debate among fans, spurring speculation tied to the late rapper's birthday.

But according to industry insiders speaking to AllHipHop, there is no evidence the alleged clash ever occurred.

A summary in an article from the story stated that, although a battle claimed to take place on New York City radio, the individuals who are behind the scenes of the so-called "battle" reject the idea entirely. The report stated, "There are backdoor meetings (conference calls) happening right now and they are not confirming anything."

The article also introduced a quote from Ruff Ryders affiliates who were said to have been present during DMX's early rise. As the report explained, "A couple of Ruff Ryders people, Uncle Ray (allegedly) and a couple nearby industry people...and the consensus is unanimous. This thing never happened."

One of the clearest denials came from Uncle Ray, a key figure from DMX's peak years. The story described his position by stating, "Uncle Ray, DMX's manager from the glory years, flatly said it didn't happen to us."

Those who knew DMX since his days in the Bronx and Yonkers further questioned the rumor's credibility. In support, the article included, "Others who knew X from the Bronx to Yonkers have quietly backed that up."

The situation remains somewhat ambiguous, even with multiple insiders dismissing the story, since some of the high-profile voices haven't addressed this publicly. "Why hasn't Funk Flex dispelled this?"

The article also discussed a broader landscape of interview culture and sensational claims. As the report pointed out, "Blogs and podcasts cut checks to guests and when the money hits CashApp, a lot of the subject want to keep the money flowing."

The piece concluded with the author acknowledging the uncertainty of the rumor. "Right now this rumor sits somewhere between folklore and real.." The final line from the article emphasized, "For now, I file this under 'duck tales.'"

The more the speculation is, the more industry voices keep saying there is no verifiable record of a DMX vs. Eminem clash—leaving that story to circulate as hip-hop mythology rather than history.

In other news, DMX appeared on "The Breakfast Club to" discuss his upcoming album, his health scares, and his changed view of Drake. According to Billboard, the rapper harshly criticized Drake in 2012, saying he disliked "everything" about him.

However, after Drake sampled "What These B*tches Want" on Views and personally reached out, DMX admitted the gesture was "a humbling experience" and said, "Homie, hats off. I salute him for that."

DMX also opened up about his 2016 hospitalization, telling the hosts, "My heart stopped for four minutes and I have asthma." He added that he continues to work on new music, explaining that he is "banging the music out" and "not really waiting on anybody."