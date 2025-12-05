Taylor Swift Chooses Meaningful, Numerology-Loaded June 13, 2026 Date for Ocean House Wedding With Travis Kelce: Report

Taylor​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Swift and Travis Kelce are rumored to have chosen a wedding date that is packed with meanings of both their personal lives and ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌numerology.

Page​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Six received information from many different sources that the pop singer and the star of the Kansas City Chiefs are going to get married on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at the luxurious Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

Swift has been a fan of the number 13 for a very long time, and the date is quite significant in this regard.

The date 6/13/26 is said to hold greater symbolic significance for those who believe in numerology.

When all the digits are added (6 + 1 + 3 + 2 + 6 = 18, and 1 + 8 = 9), the resulting number nine is described by Numerology.com as signifying the end of one cycle and the promise of a new ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌beginning.

"Nine acts as an usher in this process of transition or transformation, guiding and empowering us with its wisdom," the site explains.

The singer was reportedly determined to marry on this specific date and even offered to compensate another couple who had already booked Ocean House for June 13, 2026.

Sources said the singer made a financial offer the bride could not refuse. The luxurious hotel sits a short distance from Swift's Rhode Island estate, making it a convenient location for the couple.

Initially, Swift and Kelce had reportedly considered a smaller ceremony at her Watch Hill mansion. But after reviewing the guest list, the couple realized they needed more space, leading them to turn to Ocean House.

Other potential locations discussed included a sprawling Tennessee farm or even a private Caribbean island.

More Speculation

Speculation about Swift's wedding date has circulated widely online.

Anonymous​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ posts on Reddit and a podcast called After Work Drinks, among other things, suggested that a couple getting married on June 13, 2026, in Newport was approached by a mysterious person who offered to pay the entire cost of their party, maybe even more than $150,000, plus a luxurious honeymoon if they agreed to change their date.

Some believed the wedding venue was in Breakers Mansion in Newport; however, representatives denied the claims.

A spokesperson for the Preservation Society of Newport County, which owns The Breakers, stated, "Taylor Swift is not getting married at The Breakers or any other property the society runs." Meanwhile, Ocean House confirmed that existing client contracts would not be altered for any outside party.

One groom with a June 13, 2026 Newport wedding also dismissed the rumors, telling Daily Mail that while he had heard the speculation, "it is not us," joking that he would move the date if Swift personally called.

Celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi also questioned the story's credibility, arguing that Swift's team would require strict non-disclosure agreements before any such arrangement could be made public.

Engagement and Numerology Connection

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, exactly 13 days after Swift appeared on Kelce's New Heights podcast.

During the appearance, they joked about their favorite numbers aligning: Kelce wears No. 87 in the NFL, and Swift quipped that "13 and 87 make 100," calling the numerology compatibility "part of the reason we're dating."

Kelce's brother Jason also shares 13 as his favorite number, which Swift cited as further evidence of the couple's numerological alignment.