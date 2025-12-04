Miley Cyrus Opens Up on Sobriety Struggles Behind Touring Exit and How It's Like to Work With Britney Spears and Beyoncé

Miley Cyrus is opening up about the future of her live shows, her love for Beyoncé, and her continued gratitude for Britney Spears.

Speaking to Billboard News' Tetris Kelly during a press junket for "Avatar: Fire and Ash," she discussed the personal decisions that have driven her career and why she's no longer touring on a massive scale.

Cyrus explained to Billboard, "My favorite thing to do is to perform in the lobbies of hotels, because then I just go up to my room [afterward] ... The backstage of a venue is nothing like what the audience experiences. There's a locker room. I'm not getting ready in a locker room."

She continued, "I have to have a heart-on-fire feeling for anything I do, and I don't love [when] it's such a large scale [with] so many thousands of people. You lose that one-on-one, intimate connection."

In the last few years, Cyrus has opted for small-venue appearances, which include shows at the Chateau Marmont and a Spotify Billions Club concert in Paris. One of the few exceptions was her surprise appearance with Beyoncé during the Cowboy Carter Tour in France.

"Cyrus joked, "If it ain't gonna be in the hotel lobby, it needs to be in Paris with Bey," joked Cyrus, adding, "She's so fab, she's everything you want her to be in person. She's the true meaning of a professional, kind to everyone."

Cyrus also described Beyoncé's deep commitment to touring. She said, "What I realized was, when we talk about the heart-on-fire feeling, she has that for touring. Never did I see her not having joy on her face of putting the show together. It actually give."

The conversation even covered details about her engagement to Maxx Morando, how she feels about the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana, and reflections on past collaborations.

Cyrus said, "Honestly, I am going to say Beyoncé," she said. "Because I just feel like I could have gone home after that."

Kelly later mentioned her "SMS (Bangerz)" collaboration with Britney Spears.

She replied, "Listen, if we're torn between Britney and Beyoncé, we're doing pretty good."

Cyrus also highlighted Spears' importance to her older songs. She also added, "I'm not taking Britney out."

Her interview reveals an evolving relationship with performing and a respect for the artists who continue to inform her career.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus says she dedicated her song "Secrets" to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, as a "peace offering" to help mend their past estrangement. Speaking to E! News, she explained that "songs outlive us all" and releasing music for someone you love adds to their legacy.

The ballad—also a birthday gift for her dad—became a way to reopen communication after years of family tension. Miley said the dedication moved Billy Ray to tears and helped them begin reconnecting through the music that has always bonded them.