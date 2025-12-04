Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Reportedly Has Secret 'Spark' Defying Split Rumors

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton keep their bond strong behind the scenes amid rumors of a possible split, with a recent report stating that their physical chemistry remains a defining force in their relationship.

An insider close to the couple told the Daily Mail on Wednesday, "Things are pretty good with them, certainly not as dire as the rumors," adding that the pair is "like every other couple" dealing with the demands of a long-term marriage.

They explained that their "off-the-charts" romantic chemistry is "keeping the spark going," even as the two have made fewer public appearances together over the past year.

The source from the outlet said that their physical attraction is "as good now as it was when they first started dating 10 years ago."

The couple, who met in 2014 while coaching on NBC's "The Voice," reportedly faces the typical challenges of busy schedules.

The insider shared, "They have had a few bumps in the road, it's mostly because of their busy schedules."

"They are having to be a lot more intentional about spending time together and keeping in contact," according to the source.

Page Six observed that Stefani's appearance on Tuesday at the New York City premiere of Oh. What. Fun, in which she sported her wedding bands, plus a big emerald-and-diamond ring from Shelton, served as a visual rebuttal to the rumors.

A representative for Shelton denied the rumors earlier this year. "This is a completely made-up story created solely for headlines and clicks," the rep told Page Six.

Stefani and Shelton's absence from the CMA Awards this past November also fed the rumor mill, along with their breakup-tinged duet "Hangin' On," released back in March. The last time they posed together on a red carpet was that same month, for Opry 100: A Live Celebration.

The couple married in 2021 in Oklahoma. Stefani shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, and Shelton divorced Miranda Lambert in 2015.

Page Six has reached out to reps for Stefani and Shelton for further comment.