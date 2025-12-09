Jennifer Lopez Confesses 'It Wasn't Going Well' with Diddy Before Love: 'I Thought He Was… Ick'

Jennifer Lopez recently spoke candidly about her early impressions of Sean "Diddy" Combs, and the singer admitted she was repulsed by him before the two started dating.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Lopez who dated Combs for three years following her divorce from Ojani Noa, described their unusual beginning in a 2007 A&E series, Biography.

"At first I didn't like him at all," Lopez said. "I thought he was ... like you ... know ick."

One might point out that Lopez framed their eventual relationship as a learning experience for her that would help her establish personal boundaries.

"Sean and I were very different in a way," she explained. "I wanted my family, even though it wasn't going well. That's how I was raised."

Lopez also addressed the timeline of their romance, pointing out that she was all about family and was still legally married to her first husband when she met Combs.

"Once I got to know him, and we became friends first, we developed this bond. We both understood where we were in our lives, and we both understood that no one else knew exactly how we felt," Lopez said.

Per Page Six, her ex-husband Noa had earlier accused Combs of being one of the factors that led to their separation.

"When Sony came and paid her the millions she got, there was Puffy [Combs], who was going to be one of the producers," Noa recounted. "That was the starting point for deception, lies, and separation."

Lopez remembered one of the most terrifying experiences in their relationship when they were arrested for a shooting at Manhattan's Club New York on Dec. 27, 1999.

"I found comfort in having him there for me," she said, reflecting on the experience while handcuffed to a bench.

Lopez has been open about the ups and downs of their relationship, characterising it as both positive and negative in interviews previously.

"It just wasn't a good relationship for me," Lopez declared in a 2002 interview with Diane Sawyer. "It didn't so much have to do with him as it had to do with me at the time. I had to learn to care about myself a little bit more and put up certain boundaries of what I would accept and wouldn't accept because, really, he was just being himself."

The singer also confirmed in 2003 that Combs' infidelity caused significant emotional distress, stating via Vibe Magazine, "It was the first time I was with someone who wasn't faithful. I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin."

Lopez's public distance from the recent legal troubles of Combs has created a stir in discussions related to her past relationship and her role in the music industry.