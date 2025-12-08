Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mom Breaks Silence on 50 Cent-Produced Doc: 'Intentionally Misleading'

Janice Combs, the mother of Sean "Diddy" Combs, has spoken out after the release of the Netflix documentary "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," produced by rapper 50 Cent.

The four-part series, which debuted on December 2, has stirred strong reactions, and Janice said she felt the need to defend her family.

In a statement released on December 6, Janice explained that she believes the documentary contains information that is not accurate.

She said the film "presented lies" about her son's life and their family. According to her, these mistakes were "intentionally done to mislead viewers and further harm our reputation."

Janice attended most of her son's trial earlier this year, and she said watching the documentary brought back many difficult memories.

She also accused Netflix of using dramatic stories simply to attract attention. She called the approach "salacious," saying it was meant to promote the series rather than share the truth, US Magazine reported.

One part of the documentary revisits a tragic event in 1991, when a stampede at a charity basketball game promoted by Diddy caused nine deaths.

In the film, a former associate, Kirk Burrowes, claimed he saw Diddy slap his mother during a conversation after the tragedy. Janice strongly denied this.

"The allegations that my son slapped me ... are inaccurate and patently false," she said. "That was a very sad day for all of us."

She added that using this painful moment to support what she called "fake narratives" was wrong and unfair. Janice also asked that the statements be publicly corrected.

#Diddy’s mom #JaniceCombs is speaking out. She released a statement to Deadline calling the allegations in the new #Netflix documentary “inaccurate and patently false.”



She says the series misrepresented her as an abusive parent and pushed lies about her relationship with her… pic.twitter.com/xrDl8tDA4F — TeaWithTia (@RealTeaWithTia) December 8, 2025

Diddy Says Netflix Used His Footage Illegally

The documentary explores Diddy's rise in the music industry through interviews with people who once worked with him or knew him during his early career.

It comes at a time when the rapper is serving a 50-month prison sentence after being convicted on two prostitution-related charges, although he has denied any wrongdoing.

Before the documentary premiered, Diddy's legal team sent Netflix a cease-and- desist letter, calling the project a "hit piece."

They argued that Netflix used footage that Diddy had collected over many years to tell his own story.

The team also criticized the company for giving creative control to 50 Cent, who has long had a rivalry with Diddy.

According to People, Netflix has pushed back, saying the project is not a revenge story and that the footage used was obtained legally.

The streaming service said 50 Cent is an executive producer but "does not have creative control."