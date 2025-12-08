Keith Urban Finds Unexpected Support in Jennifer Lopez After Split from Nicole Kidman— Sparks Fly?

Jennifer Lopez reportedly reached out a helping hand to Keith Urban since he and Nicole Kidman divorced, according to friends, who say that their long friendship has grown even closer through life's ups and downs.

According to insiders who spoke to Yahoo Entertainment, Lopez promptly reached out to Urban after the breakup to offer words of comfort and check in, leaning on her own familiarity with a highly publicized divorce.

Per Heat World UK, "J.Lo reached out to Keith as soon as she found out he and Nicole had split up, she wanted to offer her support and check in. A lot of people did that for her when she and Ben broke up and it meant everything to her. It's been more than a year now and she's still hurting over her divorce so she's very sensitive to anyone going through the end of a marriage."

Friends have also noted that Urban has appreciated Lopez's outreach, especially as some reportedly have sided with Kidman in the public discourse surrounding the divorce.

An insider said, "Keith has been so grateful for her support, a lot of people have shunned him in favour of Nicole so J.Lo's kindness is highlighted. She knows what a good heart he has and thinks it's horrendous that he is having to deal with all these attacks on his character."

The friendship between Lopez and Urban started when they appeared on American Idol together in the mid-2010s. According to insiders, "They always shared a lot of laughs back in the Idol days, and that fun rapport is there just as strong as ever, to the point where people are even starting to wonder if something more might have sparked."

Despite the speculation, both stars have remained professional and supportive publicly, continuing to focus on their respective careers. Lopez recently returned to a series of performances and television projects; Urban continues to tour and produce new music.

Friends say the pair's bond reflects a mutual understanding of navigating high-profile personal challenges, rather than an immediate romantic development. The situation has drawn attention among A-list circles, with sources underscoring friendships and empathy that transcend the usual pressures of Hollywood public scrutiny.