Ariana Grande Breaks Down the Scene That Defined Her 'Wicked' Experience

Ariana​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Grande revealed the moments that emotionally moved her the most while playing Glinda in "Wicked" and the sequel "Wicked: For Good" and also shared the hardships and victories of the filming the hit musical ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌movies.

She dived deep into a moment from the film that she found very impactful even after the wrap of the production.

While talking to Deadline, Grande mentioned a scene in which Glinda sets up a trap with Nessarose as the victim and said that the moment was very much a surprise to everyone because it was so spontaneously ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌captured.

"There is, of course, the door scene, where we are on either side of the door, which is something that just naturally happened in rehearsals. But the moment I think about is when Glinda tells Madame Morrible and The Wizard to use Nessarose [to lure Elphaba into a trap]," Grande recalled.

She added that the scene's final appearance surprised her.

"I had no idea that shot was going to be what that shot is. That's just something that Jon instinctively knew how to capture. Things like that are really surprising and not planned and beautiful and cosmic... Jon calls that 'catching butterflies.' But wow, is this movie a tough one for Glinda," she said, referring to director Jon M. Chu.

The two "Wicked" films, released a year apart, were shot concurrently, often requiring Grande to navigate scenes from both movies in a single day.

She described the experience as a unique challenge, balancing the lighter and darker sides of Glinda in rapid succession.

"It was such a delicious challenge, bouncing back and forth between her light and her darkness, her pain and her comedy."

She also mentioned the emotionally charged door scene with Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba.

"That was the end of that day. And then my side, my point of view watching her melting, was actually a few weeks later. It's little things like that where we had to just drop in whenever the schedule allowed to make sure the pieces connected. It was really cool."

Read more: Ariana Grande Attacker Barred From Lady Gaga Show Hours Before Performance

A Rare Back-to-Back Globe Nomination

ARIANA GRANDE IS NOMINATED FOR „BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS“ AT THE GOLDEN GLOBES FOR THE SECOND TIME.pic.twitter.com/oIaYUJeCIm — s ☼ (@sunshinesnati0n) December 8, 2025

Meanwhile, Grande's performance as Glinda has earned her back-to-back Golden Globe nominations, a rare feat for the same role.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, she called the recognition "definitely just as exciting [as last year's nomination] and kind of blindsiding."

"You don't expect something like this, let alone [for it] to happen twice for the same role. So I'm just deeply honored. I'm just really moved by it."

When​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ she recalled her journey of receiving nominations for the second time in a row, she could not help but point out the importance of being aware of the moment and valuing the deep ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌relationships.

"Something I was so grateful for last year was that I felt really present, and I was so excited to meet so many actors that I really respect and whose work I love, and have such human conversations and positive experiences," she said.