Ariana Grande Speaks Out About Mac Miller Seven Years After Tragic Death

Ariana Grande is opening up again about Mac Miller, sharing how much the late rapper influenced her life and her music.

The singer spoke about Miller during a masterclass at Chapman University on Friday, December 5, marking one of her most personal reflections on him in recent years.

Miller, whom she dated from 2016 to 2018, died in September 2018 at age 26 from an accidental drug overdose.

According to Complex, Grande told students that Miller pushed her to take creative risks early in her career. She said he encouraged her to "do the brave thing" when she was shaping her sound.

The pop star explained that she had never spoken publicly about his guidance before, adding, "I'm very thankful for that."

She also talked about their first major collaboration, the 2013 hit "The Way," which became a breakthrough moment for both artists.

Ariana Grande discusses about how her late boyfriend Mac Miller helped her find her sound in the pop R&B field 🩵🥹🕊️ pic.twitter.com/FGA2dj8586 — TheGrandeTop10 (@TheGrandeTop10) December 7, 2025

Ariana Grande Says Mac Miller Shaped Her Sound

Grande said she was excited to work with Miller on the song because he was "perfect for the song," and because she felt he helped her discover the style she wanted to pursue, Parade reported.

Their teamwork on the song marked the beginning of a strong creative bond, later leading to more collaborations and a public romance.

After Miller's death, Grande honored him many times, including through her 2019 song "thank u, next," where she called him an "angel."

She also wrote emotional messages about him on social media, saying she wished she could have eased his pain and calling him "the kindest, sweetest soul."

Grande continued to speak about the grief she faced in the years after he died. She described Miller as someone who was fully devoted to music, often spending every hour in the studio.

She said his dedication showed how much he cared about creating meaningful work.

Miller's influence also lived on in his music. His second posthumous album, Balloonerism, was released earlier this year, giving fans another glimpse into his creative world.