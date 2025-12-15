Lily Allen Performs Powerful New Songs Inspired by Divorce on 'SNL'

Lily Allen made a memorable return to "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday, performing two songs from her latest album, West End Girls, almost 19 years after her first appearance on the show.

The 40-year-old British singer-songwriter delivered a raw and emotional performance, with tracks inspired by the end of her marriage to "Stranger Things" actor David Harbour, leaving fans deeply moved.

According to Billboard, introduced by host Josh O'Connor, Allen opened with the reflective ballad "Sleepwalking," performing on a dimly lit bedroom set while dressed in a white nightie.

The song explored the struggles of a fractured relationship, setting the stage for a deeply personal and heartfelt performance.

She followed with "Madeline", featuring a translucent curtain behind which a woman engaged in an extramarital affair was silhouetted.

Actress Dakota Johnson then stepped out as the woman and shared a gentle kiss with Allen at the song's conclusion, adding a dramatic visual to the performance.

Dakota Johnson makes a surprise cameo playing Madeline for Lily Allen’s SNL performance of “Madeline.” pic.twitter.com/prLXplgTW4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 14, 2025

Fans Praise Lily Allen's Emotional 'SNL' Performances

Allen explained that West End Girls blends real-life experiences with creative storytelling, painting an unflinching picture of her marriage to Harbour, whom she married in 2020.

Speaking to CBS Mornings in late November, Allen called the album "an act of desperation" but described the release as "completely and utterly liberating."

She credited the personal upheaval with helping her overcome writer's block and creating some of her most honest work in years.

The album has received critical acclaim, with Rolling Stone naming it one of the best 100 albums of the year.

According to RollingStone, reviewer Maura Johnston described it as Allen "taking a brutal inventory of the scars she amassed while her marriage was falling apart," highlighting the raw storytelling and emotional depth of the project.

Fans watching Allen's "SNL" set were quick to praise her performances, noting the intensity and vulnerability she brought to the stage.

Looking ahead, Allen is preparing for a North American tour beginning in April, where she plans to perform West End Girls in its entirety.

The tour will follow an arena run across the UK, starting March 2 in Glasgow, Scotland.