The Weeknd Strikes Landmark Catalog Partnership Valued Near $1 Billion While Retaining Full Creative Control

Abel Tesfaye, the Canadian artist known as The Weeknd, has partnered with Lyric Capital Group in a deal covering his music catalog through 2025.

Music he releases starting in 2026 is not part of the agreement.

Unlike traditional catalog sales, this agreement allows The Weeknd to maintain full creative control over his work.

A representative from Lyric Capital Group told Variety, "From the beginning of the meeting, it was clear to all at Lyric that Abel would not sell his catalog. He wanted to be more innovative and creative in the way we established a partnership."

The rep added that the deal "construct[ed] and launch[ed] a new business model with Abel and his iconic catalog whereby Abel and his team have the freedom to execute their creative vision with the entirety of his rights, both publishing and masters. This unique catalog deal sets a new standard for artist equity and control."

The deal is structured so that The Weeknd keeps full control over his creative work, while Lyric offers financial backing and strategic guidance, showing a new way for artists to benefit from their catalogs without giving up creative authority.

Financial Milestone and Continued Label Partnerships

While exact financial details have not been disclosed, multiple sources including Bloomberg have valued The Weeknd's assets at around $1 billion.

If finalized at that level, it would rank as one of the largest catalog deals in music history, second only to Sony's $1.27 billion acquisition of Queen's catalog last year.

Despite the deal, The Weeknd's label relationships remain unchanged. He continues to operate under XO/Republic/Universal Music Group, with Universal Music Publishing Group administering his publishing rights.

"This is a unique way for an artist to maintain creative and operational control while still monetizing their catalog," a music industry insider noted.

The deal comes on the heels of The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn world tour, which brought in more than $1 billion and made him the first male solo artist to reach that milestone.