The Weeknd Shares Striking First Look Photos at His Horror Film With Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan

The Weeknd has unveiled the first look at his upcoming psychological thriller, Hurry Up Tomorrow, sharing a series of striking images on Feb. 3.

According to Billboard, the film is directed by Trey Edward Shults and Hurry Up Tomorrow tells the story of a musician battling insomnia, who embarks on a surreal journey with a mysterious stranger -- an encounter that begins to unravel his very sense of self.

Starring The Weeknd, the film also features Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. The Weeknd co-scored the film with longtime collaborator Daniel Lopatin.

Lionsgate is set to release Hurry Up Tomorrow in theaters worldwide on May 16. The project is produced under The Weeknd's production company, Manic Phase, along with producing partner Reza Fahim. Executive producers include Ortega, Shults, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino, Ryan Kroft, The Weeknd's manager Wassim Slaiby and Harrison Huffman.

The reveal comes just a day after the Canadian artist made a memorable return to the Grammys, where he performed "Cry for Me" and "Timeless" alongside Playboi Carti. Both tracks are from his newly released album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, which dropped on Jan. 31 via XO and Republic Records.

During his performance, a clip of Taylor Swift dancing went viral.

"Mother really got taste," read one comment online.

"Cry for Me" is thought to be about The Weeknd's ex, Bella Hadid, due to the references made in the lyrics of the song.

"And I hope you cry for me like I cry for you / Every night for you, take it easy on me, baby / 'Cause I tried with you, saw my life with you / End of time with you, now we're strangers," he sings on the track.

"In this penthouse prison, I'm alone," he sings on the second verse.

This lyric is seemingly a reference to a penthouse the singer purchased after his split from the model.

The Weeknd returned to the stage at the Grammy Awards after he had previously been snubbed in 2020 for his massive album After Hours and one of the biggest hits of all time, "Blinding Lights." He was a surprise guest and his performance was not announced before the show aired.

The Weeknd previously trashed the award show to Variety, noting that he was "uninterested in being a part of the Grammys, especially with their own admission of corruption for all these decades." This made his appearance on the show all the more shocking.