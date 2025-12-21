Brandon Silverstein Unveils Artist Advisory Model at Avex Music Group

Avex Music Group CEO Brandon Silverstein has introduced a new approach to artist support that challenges conventional management structures. Artist Advisor Services, announced last month, will begin working with clients in early 2026.

The model departs from traditional artist-manager relationships by positioning artists as chief executives of their own businesses. Avex provides strategic guidance, operational resources, and capital access through customizable arrangements that can include commission-based structures, retainers, or hybrid agreements.

"Our industry is constantly evolving, and the needs of the world's top artists are changing right along with it," Silverstein said. The division targets established artists seeking greater autonomy while maintaining access to professional infrastructure spanning recorded music, publishing, touring, film, television, and brand partnerships.

Artist Advisor Services will leverage Avex's global footprint, particularly in Asian markets where the Japanese entertainment company has operated since 1988. The division offers territory-specific expertise backed by a team of senior leaders across multiple entertainment and business disciplines.

Silverstein's Rapid Build-Out at Avex

The advisory services launch caps a year of aggressive expansion for Silverstein, who became Avex Music Group CEO in March. Avex acquired full ownership of S10 Music Publishing at that time and increased its stake in S10 Management, becoming the largest shareholder alongside Silverstein and Roc Nation.

Silverstein has constructed a bicoastal operation with new leadership appointments across both coasts. The company established expanded West Hollywood facilities and opened a midtown Manhattan office to complement its Tokyo base. Zeke Silvera now heads East Coast operations and A&R, while Spencer Leboff oversees West Coast operations and publishing acquisitions.

Chart successes have followed the organizational growth. Songwriter-producer Grant Boutin delivered multiple hits for Tate McRae in 2025, including the Mediabase Top 40 chart-topper "Sports Car." Producer Elkan, signed to Avex in May, worked on Drake's "Nokia" and Travis Scott's "JACKBOYS 2," which opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Recent signings include Kamal Wilson, whose co-write on Kehlani's "Folded" topped Rhythmic and Urban radio charts. We The Band, known as Justin Bieber's touring group, joined Avex's roster. Band member Harv co-produced Bieber's "Swag," which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard charts. Bieber recently shared a video from SKYLRK Tokyo referencing a breakfast meeting with Silverstein.

From S10 to Avex Music Group

Silverstein launched S10 Entertainment in 2017 as a management company. Three years later, he established S10 Publishing through a joint venture with Avex, building a catalog that includes chart-toppers like Justin Bieber's "Peaches," Doja Cat's "Agora Hills," and Jack Harlow's "First Class."

The 2024 year-end Mediabase Top 40 radio chart featured three S10 Publishing and Avex USA tracks in the top 20. Tate McRae's "Greedy," produced by S10 client Jasper Harris, claimed the No. 1 spot. Doja Cat's "Agora Hills" and Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby" reached No. 5 and No. 16, respectively.

S10 Management's roster includes Puerto Rican artist Myke Towers and rapper Big Sean. The company operates alongside Avex Inc., which employs roughly 1,500 people globally and reported approximately $1 billion in revenue last year. Avex runs youth training programs across Japan, enrolling more than 200 trainees and scouting talent from around 500 arts schools annually.

Artist Advisor Services adds another component to what Silverstein has characterized as "a boutique major with a global perspective." The division addresses shifting relationships between artists and traditional management, particularly among established acts seeking direct control over career decisions while retaining access to industry expertise and financial resources.