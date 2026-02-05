Sparkle Fires Back at Niece's Accusations She Helped R. Kelly Abuse Her: 'Deeply Painful Lies'

Reshona Landfair, Sparkle's niece, wrote in a new book that Sparkle helped R. Kelly abuse her. Sparkle has responded to these claims. The source says that Sparkle strongly denied the claims in a statement she posted on Instagram on Tuesday. She also explained what she did to keep her niece safe.

Sparkle started by saying that her niece had the right to tell her story and that she supported Reshona's healing. She wrote, "I am relieved that Reshona is finally free to speak her truth and begin her healing journey. In addition to justice, I have always wanted healing and peace for her."

She then directly addressed the claims, saying they were false and hurtful. Sparkle said, "Any suggestion that I groomed, facilitated, or enabled harm to my niece is untrue and deeply painful."

The singer said that as soon as Reshona's parents let her spend time alone with R. Kelly, she called the Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS). Sparkle revealed to the public that she voiced her opposition to R. Kelly in 2008, despite receiving instructions not to do so.

"I cooperated fully and testified under oath, despite immense pressure not to do so," Sparkle wrote. "I did this because protecting my niece from abuse and telling the truth mattered more to me than money and my career."

Reshona's book, "Who's Watching Shorty?," tells the story of the abuse she went through from the time she was 12 until she was in her 20s. She said in interviews that Sparkle told her to sit on R. Kelly's lap, but Sparkle has always denied this. Sparkle has said that she was worried about R. Kelly's behavior as early as the late 1990s, before the abuse got worse.

Sparkle wrote, "This is the beginning of Reshona's lengthy deprogramming journey." She also said that her niece "is a survivor of years of abuse, still learning to process what happened to her and who is responsible."

Sparkle ended her statement by wishing her niece well and defending what she had done.

"I wish her continued healing and peace as she continues to not only find her voice, but hopefully require accountability from those closest to her," she wrote.

The case shows how R. Kelly gained the trust of whole families before abusing them. He was found guilty of federal sex trafficking and other crimes in 2021 and 2022. He is now serving 30 years in prison. Sparkle made it clear that she supports her niece's journey, but she won't let false claims about her role in the abuse go unchallenged.

In separate news, R. Kelly is reportedly terrified for his life and health while serving his 30-year prison sentence, according to TMZ. His attorneys say the singer broke down in tears during a recent phone call, fearing for his safety after being returned to a North Carolina prison's Special Housing Unit following a hospital stay for a medication overdose.

Kelly's legal team claims he is not receiving proper medical care, including treatment for blood clots and necessary blood thinners. They have requested home confinement and are working to obtain his full hospital records to support the request.

