Chappell Roan Defends Her Barely-There Grammys Dress After Online Buzz

Chappell Roan is pushing back against online chatter after her daring outfit at the 2026 Grammy Awards set social media buzzing.

The singer says the barely-there look was not shocking at all and believes people should feel free to dress how they want.

Roan, 27, wore a sheer burgundy Mugler dress to the Grammys on February 2. The gown showed a lot of skin and was held in place with bedazzled faux piercings.

Soon after the ceremony, clips and photos of her red carpet appearance spread quickly online, drawing mixed reactions from viewers.

According to Billboard, instead of backing down, Roan leaned into the moment. She shared photos of the dress on Instagram and laughed off the attention.

"Giggling because I don't even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit," she wrote. "The look's actually so awesome and weird." She added, "I recommend just exercising your free will. It's really fun and silly."

Many fans agreed with her message and praised her confidence. In the comments, supporters called the outfit bold, creative, and true to her personality. Others said the look fit her reputation for fearless fashion choices.

Chappell Roan Shows Off Temporary Tattoos

The dress also allowed Roan to show off temporary body art, including a pony drawing on her chest and a large lace-style design across her back.

She credited artist Jenny Collins, also known as Puppy Puppy Playtime, for the tattoos, PageSix reported.

Roan completed the look with a gold choker and matching drop earrings and later added a sheer burgundy cape for some red carpet photos.

While her outfit became one of the most talked-about looks of the night, Roan did not take home a Grammy.

She was nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "The Subway."

Record of the Year went to Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Luther," while Best Pop Solo Performance was won by Lola Young's "Messy."

Roan later changed into a second outfit when she presented the award for Best New Artist to Olivia Dean.

For that moment, she chose a more covered-up Rodarte dress from the brand's 2007 fall and winter collection, offering a softer contrast to her red carpet look.