Gen Z Drops $128 Average on Tickets Despite 34% Surge, Treats Shows as Social Currency

In 2025, concert tickets were more expensive than ever.

It is being reported that average ticket cost $128.46 in the third quarter, up 34% from six years ago. Even for major tours like Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, where tickets went past $1,000, fans kept filling seats. Gen Z and Millennials are leading much of the increase in spending.

According to Ticket-Compare.com PR representative Rick Pendrick, these generations treat concerts as a core part of their identity rather than a luxury. They view shows as "the new status symbol and the new social currency, something you post, share, and build memories around."

The surge in spending is partly a result of missed experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, which created pent-up demand for live events.

Pendrick said pop music is currently dominating what he calls "funflation." Acts like Swift, Beyoncé, and Bad Bunny see the fastest price increases because demand far outpaces supply.

Where Americans Are Spending The Most

The study also looked at geographic trends in live entertainment spending. Virginia came out on top, with residents averaging $446 per year on concerts. Pendrick wrote that the state's high ranking is tied to strong incomes, accessible venues, tourism, and a culture that prioritizes live music. "Residents there go to shows often and spend more per ticket," he said.

In contrast, Midwestern cities such as Milwaukee, Omaha, and St. Louis tend to have lower average ticket prices. Venues in these markets work to fill seats, keeping prices steadier. Secondary markets like Austin and Nashville are becoming more expensive as demand grows faster than local capacity.

What's Next For Ticket Prices

Pendrick said there's no ceiling in sight for megastars. "Prices will keep rising for megastars because demand is infinite," he explained to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. But he noted mid-tier tours are starting to see resistance, with fans becoming more selective and promoters adjusting prices accordingly.

When asked which artist could next break ticket price records, Pendrick highlighted Bad Bunny. He cited the Latin star's young fanbase, strong streaming numbers, and consistent track record of outpacing previous tours.

He also compared this to Swift's Eras Tour, calling it "the textbook definition of inflation-proof demand," noting that stadiums sold out even as tickets climbed past $1,000, and in some cases $5,000.

According to Ticket-Compare.com, the willingness of younger fans to spend on live events is unlikely to slow. For Gen Z and Millennials, attending concerts is about more than music – it's a social experience that continues to fuel higher ticket prices.