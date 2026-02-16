Lil Durk's Deadly DM: Jury to See Message that Could Land Him Life Behind Bars

A federal judge has ruled that jurors in the upcoming trial of rapper Lil Durk will be allowed to see a direct message prosecutors say could help secure a life sentence in a murder-for-hire case.

According to a report published by AllHipHop, the decision clears the way for prosecutors to introduce an Instagram DM in which the rapper allegedly wrote, "I got them hunting you up ads better have 3 ski mask on."

The outlet reported that the message is central to the government's claim that Lil Durk acted as a leader of his Only The Family collective, also known as OTF, and directed associates in a retaliatory plot.

Prosecutors argue the April 2023 message demonstrates not only threatening language but also control. They allege the rapper sent a screenshot of the threat to a co-conspirator as a show of authority over members "hunting" a rival at his direction, according to AllHipHop.

In a newly unsealed pretrial ruling, the judge determined that the jury may consider the message as evidence. The court found that the communication is relevant to the government's theory that Lil Durk played a leadership role in a conspiracy to use interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, a charge that carries a potential life sentence.

Federal prosecutors allege the case stems from the 2020 killing of rapper King Von outside an Atlanta nightclub. Authorities claim Lil Durk placed a monetary bounty on rival rapper Quando Rondo in retaliation.

According to DOJ charging documents , prosecutors say Lil Durk financed travel, vehicles, masks and firearms for an August 2022 mission in Los Angeles. The intended target was Quando Rondo, but the shooting instead killed his cousin, Lul Pab, when gunfire struck their vehicle at a gas station.

The judge's order also permits jurors to view surveillance footage and hear testimony related to King Von's death, calling it "plainly relevant" to establishing motive. Social media posts urging Durk to "slide for Von" and a podcast clip in which he addressed public pressure may also be introduced, the outlet reported.

Additionally, select song lyrics from Lil Durk and OTF will be admissible to show motive and alleged leadership, though the court excluded more graphic lines deemed overly prejudicial. Some so-called "bounty" lyrics could still be admitted if prosecutors more clearly connect them to the Los Angeles plot.

The trial is expected to further test the boundaries of using rap lyrics and social media messages as evidence in federal court, placing the hip-hop star's own words at the center of the proceedings.

In other news, according to The Source, a federal judge has denied a defense motion to dismiss the murder-for-hire charges against Lil Durk, allowing the high-profile federal case to proceed through pretrial stages. U.S.

District Judge Michael Fitzgerald rejected claims that prosecutors failed to disclose alleged threats against judicial officials, stating, "There is just absolutely no basis for this motion. Just none. Absolutely none."

The defense had cited reported threats against U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Donahue and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ian Yanniello, while prosecutors argued the claims were "factually inaccurate" and had already been disclosed.

The case stems from a 2022 Los Angeles shooting targeting rapper Quando Rondo, in which his cousin Lul Pab was killed, and Durk faces a potential life sentence if convicted. The trial is currently expected to begin in April 2026, as the closely watched federal proceedings continue, The Source reported.

