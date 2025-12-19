Lady Gaga Concert Chaos: Ticketmaster Says Fan Can't Get Refund Despite Obstructed View

An​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ individual who invested nearly $300 to watch Lady Gaga live in Brisbane disclosed that upon finding out their seat had a very obstructed view, they were refused a refund and that this reaction has caused a wave of negative comments and a rehash of the criticism against the customer service policies of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Ticketmaster.

The dispute centers on Gaga's recent show at Suncorp Stadium, where multiple concertgoers reported issues ranging from a delayed start to sightline problems.

According to the Daily Mail, one attendee took to Facebook to detail their experience, including correspondence from Ticketmaster following a formal complaint.

The fan, who shared screenshots of the response, accused the ticketing giant of "gaslighting" customers and claimed responsibility was unfairly shifted onto those who stayed in their seats despite poor visibility.

A View That Wasn't What Was Promised

Photos posted earlier by the attendee appear to show a large structure blocking most of the stage. According to the fan, there was no warning of restricted sightlines at the time of purchase.

In its written response, Ticketmaster acknowledged the disappointment but said it was acting on behalf of the event organizer.

The message began, "Thanks for sharing your feedback," before explaining that "adjustments to the production setups are sometimes necessary, leading up to the event, which can impact sightlines unexpectedly."

Ticketmaster stated that when the tickets were initially sold, "there were no indications of any sightline restrictions," adding that the situation "changed on the day of the show."

However, the company emphasized that event staff were available to help. According to the response, "Event staff were available throughout the night to address any issues as they arose, including reseating or relocating fans where feasible."

That explanation did little to appease the fan. Ticketmaster concluded that because the attendee "chose to remain in your seats for the duration of the show," the request for a refund could not be approved.

"As the ticketing agent for this event, Ticketmaster acts on behalf of the event organiser," the message added, noting that refund decisions were outside the company's direct control.

Online Backlash and Similar Complaints

Lady Gaga what an amazing theatrical night. Visually outstanding. She is one of the best. Worse seats ever but didn’t care. pic.twitter.com/XAO8dotgtO — Patricia (@callejap) December 13, 2025

Reaction to the post was swift. Several commenters criticized Ticketmaster's reasoning, with one person writing, per the outlet, said, "All I read in that is 'it's your fault because you stayed in your seat,' sorry what?!"

Another questioned what alternatives fans realistically had during a sold-out show, asking, "What did they expect you to do? Take a look at the view from your seat then get up and storm out?"

Others shared similar experiences from recent major tours.

One commenter said the same thing happened during the Taylor Swift tour, adding they were blocked by a sound tower and unable to relocate because the venue was full.