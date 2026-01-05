Ice-T's Ode to Wife Coco's Unreal Look Causes Controversy—Rapper Fires Back at Haters with Cheeky Response

Ice-T responded to rumors online after posting anniversary pictures of his wife, Coco Austin, that made fans wonder if the pictures were edited or made by AI.

The rapper and actor shared pictures on social media to mark their 25th wedding anniversary. Coco Austin wore a tight, multicolored dress that showed off her famous curves in the pictures. This made some people question whether the pictures were real.

A person on X asked if the picture was made by AI. Ice-T said, "lol... Nope, that's Coco... She's pre Ai. "LOL," they said, brushing off the idea. Some fans didn't believe him, though, and others suggested cosmetic changes.

lol... Nope that's Coco... She's pre Ai. lol https://t.co/YNjGEX9qsh — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 1, 2026

As per Atlanta Black Star, Coco Austin has said before that she had breast augmentation surgery when she was 18, but she has always denied having any other surgeries.

In 2013, she showed that her backside was real on the daytime talk show "The Real" by letting the hosts touch it. A plastic surgeon looked at Austin's backside on their 2015 reality show "Ice & Coco" and confirmed that it was natural muscle tissue without implants.

Ice-T has always stood by his wife, even though there have been rumors about how she looks. He has praised her beauty and confidence. The two got married in Las Vegas on January 1, 2001, after dating for just two months. They have one daughter together and two adult children from Ice-T's past relationships.

Fans still admire the couple's long-lasting relationship, but they are also arguing about whether Coco Austin's stunning look in recent photos is real.

Ice-T and Coco Austin Celebrate More Than 20 Years of Being Married

Ice-T and Coco Austin have been married for more than 20 years, and their marriage has been full of love, family, and public events.

According to PEOPLE, a friend of both of them introduced them on the set of a music video in 2001. They got married quickly in a private ceremony in Las Vegas later that year, but they didn't get a legal marriage license until 2006, when they had another ceremony in Las Vegas.

They have worked together on both personal and professional projects. They had a daughter named Chanel Nicole in 2015 and starred in the reality show "Ice Loves Coco" from 2011 to 2013.

Ice-T and Coco's story started when Coco cheered up Ice-T, who was in a bad mood on set at first. The rapper's funny line, "If you take the 'n' off 'nice,' you get 'Ice,'" caught Coco's attention and started their relationship.

The couple got married on New Year's Eve 2001 at Caesar's Palace. Only a priest and a pianist were there, so family and friends couldn't see the ceremony. They were seen together in public for the first time in August 2002 at the MECCA Movie Awards in New York City.

Coco Austin was on *Law & Order: SVU* with Ice-T several times, starting in 2004. She also started her own clothing line, Licious, in 2011, which Ice-T publicly supported.

They renewed their vows in June 2011 at the W Hotel in Hollywood. Celebrities like Snoop Dogg were there. Their reality show premiered on E! the same month, giving fans a look at their life together.

The couple said they were going to have their first child in July 2015, more than ten years after they got married. Their daughter Chanel Nicole was born in November 2017 in Englewood, New Jersey. She made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week the next year.

The family has stayed in the public eye while fiercely protecting their privacy and parenting choices. Ice-T defended Coco's choice to keep breastfeeding Chanel in 2021, even though people were talking about it on social media.

On New Year's Eve 2021, the couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary with a private dinner with close friends and family. Ice-T's band Body Count won a Grammy for best metal performance in March 2021. Coco and their daughter celebrated from home because of the pandemic.

Ice-T has been open about what makes their marriage strong in recent years. They say it's because they respect each other, work together, and stay close. He compared marriage to casting for a movie, stressing how important it is to stay committed through all of life's "scenes," both good and bad.

The couple celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary on January 1, 2025, with heartfelt social media posts that showed how much they loved and cared for each other.