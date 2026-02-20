Rapper Lil Poppa's Cause of Death Confirmed One Day After Passing

The cause of death for Lil Poppa has been confirmed as suicide from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office, one day after the rapper's sudden passing at age 25.

Officials said an autopsy was completed on Thursday, Feb. 19, confirming the manner of death. Lil Poppa, whose real name was Janarious Mykel Wheeler, died Wednesday, Feb. 18, in Georgia, Yahoo reported.

The confirmation brought clarity to fans and the music community following the initial news of his death.

In the hours after the announcement, tributes poured in from across hip-hop, reflecting how widely the Jacksonville, Florida, artist was respected.

Fellow performers and supporters shared messages honoring his music and influence, highlighting the connection he built through his honest lyrics.

Lil Poppa had remained active in his career up until his death. He released the single "Out of Town Bae" on Feb. 13 and had plans for upcoming performances, including a Birthday Bash show scheduled for March in New Orleans.

His recent work showed a continued push forward creatively, even as his career was still growing.

Lil Poppa’s Cause of Death Ruled a Suicidehttps://t.co/PJ7ZMCbLQM — billboard (@billboard) February 19, 2026

Yo Gotti's Label Pays Tribute to Lil Poppa

The rapper joined Collective Music Group, the label founded by Yo Gotti, in 2022. In a public statement, the label expressed deep grief, saying, "We are stunned and devastated by the loss of our beloved family member, Janarious 'Lil Poppa' Wheeler."

According to Billboard, the message described him as a young artist with "endless potential" whose music carried emotion and truth.

The statement also noted that his authenticity resonated with listeners from many backgrounds and called his passing a heartbreaking loss.

The label ended its tribute by promising to honor his legacy and keep his memory alive through his music.

During his career, Lil Poppa earned spots on major music charts, showing steady growth. His project "Blessed, I Guess" reached No. 160 on the Billboard 200 in 2021, while "Under Investigation 3" entered at No. 194 in 2022.

On the Heatseekers Albums chart, Heavy Is the Head climbed as high as No. 4, marking one of his strongest showings.