Big U's Chilling Threats: 'I'm Going to Murder Nipsey Hussle' Revealed in Shocking FBI Tapes

Federal prosecutors have filed a superseding indictment against Eugene "Big U" Henley, alleging the longtime Rollin' 60s figure made chilling threats against the late rapper Nipsey Hussle and others as part of a broader racketeering case.

According to AllHipHop, the new filing adds overt acts that prosecutors say portray Henley as a violent power broker who used intimidation to maintain influence in Los Angeles while cultivating a public persona as a community mentor.

The government does not accuse Henley of involvement in Hussle's 2019 killing outside The Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles. That case was prosecuted in state court, where Eric Ronald Holder Jr. was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 60 years to life in prison, per KTLA 5.

Instead, federal authorities allege intercepted calls from late 2022 and early 2023 captured Henley making violent statements about Nipsey Hussle and others.

In a statement cited in court documents, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche described one alleged call: "On December 31, 2022, on an intercepted call, [Big U] said that [he was] was 'bigger' than deceased rapper Nipsey Hussle, that [he] disciplined Nipsey Hussle, and that defendant [he] was 'bigger' than 'any other Rollin' 60,'" according to Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche.

In another alleged call, prosecutors detailed a direct threat. "On January 1, 2023, on an intercepted call, defendant [Big U] said that he was not beefing with Nipsey Hussle because if anyone beefs with [Big U], 'I'm a kill him. Period. I. Am. Going. To. Murder. Him.'"

Prosecutors say the new overt acts expand on earlier allegations that include a Las Vegas studio artist's killing, dispensary robberies and extortion payments. The indictment also alleges Henley described himself as the "hunter" of the Rollin' 60s and discussed disciplining members, including an individual identified as "OG Crip Cuz," claiming he had him beaten and could have ordered a killing instead.

In another passage cited by prosecutors, Henley allegedly recounted a dispute involving Hussle and others, saying he "would've had a problem with any man" and "the issue would've been resolved, and he wouldn't be here, or I wouldn't be here."

Additional allegations describe threats to "mess up" a South Los Angeles business over a refused discount and statements about being able to "kill m############ every day," as well as boasting of always having "two blowers," or guns.

Prosecutors contend the evidence shows Henley blended direct violence with intimidation and alleged prison contraband schemes to maintain what they describe as the "Big U Enterprise." Henley faces federal racketeering charges but no homicide charge related to Hussle's death.

